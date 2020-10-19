US charges Russian government hackers for NotPetya cyberattack

The United States has officially filed criminal charges against six Russian intelligent officers for releasing the NotPetya ransomware virus as well as disrupting Ukraine’s power grid. The NotPetya ransomware virus has reportedly affected banks, an airport and various businesses in Ukraine, Russia and abroad, causing billions of dollars in damages.

The accused hackers are members of the Russian GRU, who prosecutors say is behind the “most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group.” Cybersecurity researchers have also dubbed them as the Sandworm Team. Of them, US assistant attorney general for national security John Demers said that “no country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously or irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite.”