Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andriy Onufriyenko via Getty Images

US charges Russian government hackers for NotPetya cyberattack

The NotPetya attacks has reportedly caused billions of dollars worth of damages.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Digital data multilayers.
Andriy Onufriyenko via Getty Images

The United States has officially filed criminal charges against six Russian intelligent officers for releasing the NotPetya ransomware virus as well as disrupting Ukraine’s power grid. The NotPetya ransomware virus has reportedly affected banks, an airport and various businesses in Ukraine, Russia and abroad, causing billions of dollars in damages. 

The accused hackers are members of the Russian GRU, who prosecutors say is behind the “most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group.” Cybersecurity researchers have also dubbed them as the Sandworm Team. Of them, US assistant attorney general for national security John Demers said that “no country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously or irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite.”

Prosecutors also blamed the six individuals for trying to disrupt the 2017 French elections by launching a “hack and leak” operation to discredit Emmanual Macron. They were also accused of spearphishing attacks against the international and British organizations for investigating the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in the UK.

The accused hackers include Yuriy Andrienko, Sergey Detistov, Pavel Frolov and Anatoliy Kovalev. Kovalev in particular was indicted in 2018 for allegedly being part of a Russian hack to influence the 2016 presidential election.

In this article: notpetya, russian hackers, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

View
Living with TCL's 8-series 4K TV: Quality without paying for OLED

Living with TCL's 8-series 4K TV: Quality without paying for OLED

View
Can Evernote make a comeback?

Can Evernote make a comeback?

View
How to pick the right iPhone 12

How to pick the right iPhone 12

View
Google is giving its smart displays new touch controls

Google is giving its smart displays new touch controls

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr