Valve officially launches Steam's personalized news hub

The personalized news portal that Valve started testing for Steam back in March is no longer an experimental feature. It has now been fully released and can be easily accessed by clicking on the “News” link under the “Store” drop-down menu on the platform. Unlike Steam’s old news feed that showed the same information for everyone, the News Hub will show you posts from the developers of the games you play, the games in your wishlist and the games you follow — so long as you’re signed into your account, of course.

You’ll see every major and minor update, including patch notes and announcements for activities like tournaments, from those developers by default. But you can always change your settings to exclude certain type of posts if you’d rather not be inundated with things you have no interest in.