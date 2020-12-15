Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Valve

Valve officially launches Steam's personalized news hub

It's been testing the feature since March.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago
Steam
Valve

The personalized news portal that Valve started testing for Steam back in March is no longer an experimental feature. It has now been fully released and can be easily accessed by clicking on the “News” link under the “Store” drop-down menu on the platform. Unlike Steam’s old news feed that showed the same information for everyone, the News Hub will show you posts from the developers of the games you play, the games in your wishlist and the games you follow — so long as you’re signed into your account, of course.

You’ll see every major and minor update, including patch notes and announcements for activities like tournaments, from those developers by default. But you can always change your settings to exclude certain type of posts if you’d rather not be inundated with things you have no interest in.

The News Hub even lets you add gaming sites through the Steam Curator system, so you can read the blurbs or full articles they post and watch the YouTube videos they upload, right on your feed. Events posted on the hub come with an option that lets you sign up for email or mobile app reminders, though you’ll also be able to add them straight to Google Calendar or iCal.

Finally, while the News Hub was designed to make your feed more personal, it will still give you access to general gaming news. The “featured” channel will show you updates about the events centered around the most popular games on the platform. It will also show you official Steam announcements, such as details about its latest events.

