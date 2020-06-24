Vauxhall and Opel unveil a radical new electric version of the Mokka

Vauxhall and Opel has launched the second generation of its popular Mokka crossover, giving it a radical new look and, for the first time, an electric version. Compared to the previous Mokka X, the new model has a bold redesign which harks back to the company’s previous EV concepts originally unveiled in 2018. It also incorporates Vauxhall and Opel’s new Vizor front-end design, which is gradually rolling out across the rest of the brand’s range.

The Mokka-e is 12.5cm shorter than before, which Vauxhall and Opel says makes it “super-easy to maneuver and park.” It’s also 10mm wider, but the amount of interior space (and its 350-liter boot) remains the same. Under the hood, there’s a 100 kW electric motor and 260 Newton meters of maximum torque, so it’s nippy even from a standing start. Vauxhall and Opel says you can expect up to 322 kilometers of range in normal mode, while its charging system will juice 80 percent of the 50 kW battery in just 30 minutes. No details yet on the combustion-engine versions.