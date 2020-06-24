Latest in Gear

Image credit: Opel

Vauxhall and Opel unveil a radical new electric version of the Mokka

The crossover SUV has had a major redesign.
Mokka-e
Opel

Vauxhall and Opel has launched the second generation of its popular Mokka crossover, giving it a radical new look and, for the first time, an electric version. Compared to the previous Mokka X, the new model has a bold redesign which harks back to the company’s previous EV concepts originally unveiled in 2018. It also incorporates Vauxhall and Opel’s new Vizor front-end design, which is gradually rolling out across the rest of the brand’s range.

The Mokka-e is 12.5cm shorter than before, which Vauxhall and Opel says makes it “super-easy to maneuver and park.” It’s also 10mm wider, but the amount of interior space (and its 350-liter boot) remains the same. Under the hood, there’s a 100 kW electric motor and 260 Newton meters of maximum torque, so it’s nippy even from a standing start. Vauxhall and Opel says you can expect up to 322 kilometers of range in normal mode, while its charging system will juice 80 percent of the 50 kW battery in just 30 minutes. No details yet on the combustion-engine versions.

Mokka-e
Opel

Elsewhere, there’s adaptive cruise control, stop and go assistance systems and an active lane positioning system, which automatically keeps the vehicle in the center of a lane. Lighting is glare-free and adaptive LED. Inside, it’s all about the brand’s new Pure Panel — a curved binnacle that links the digital instrument display and infotainment touchscreen. Standard tech includes Apple Carplay, Android Auto with integrated voice control, as well as the usual Vauxhall Connect service with live navigation data and emergency call functions.

It’s a bold reimaging of the original Mokka, but it also makes a bold statement about Vauxhall and Opel’s EV intentions. Opel announced back in 2018 that all of its models will be fully electric by 2024, and by giving launch preference to the Mokka-e, rather than the petrol and diesel versions, indicates that’s still very much on the company’s agenda. Prices haven’t been announced yet, but we can expect the Mokka-e to clock in at around £28,000 (about $35,000) when it arrives in early 2021.

