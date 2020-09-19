Latest in Gear

Image credit: Verizon

Verizon's $30 Unlimited Plus tablet plan offers 5G access

It now only costs $10 for a standalone smartwatch plan, as well.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Verizon
Verizon

Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) has introduced a new plan for tablets, hotspots, smartwatches and laptops that’ll give you access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network, provided you have a device that supports it. The Unlimited Plus plan expands upon the carrier’s old Unlimited plan and includes double the LTE data allowance. While the standard Unlimited plan comes with 15GB of LTE data, the Plus version comes with 30GB — it’s also just $10 more expensive at $30 a month if you already have an existing smartphone plan with the company.

The carrier says the new offering is meant to address people’s needs for more data and a more reliable coverage due to work-from-home or distance learning arrangements. Of course, the new plan would be even sweeter for those who have the devices that can take advantage of Verizon’s 5G network, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Tab and Lenovo’s Flex 5G.

In addition to a new 5G plan that works with several devices, Verizon has also launched an affordable standalone plan for smartwatches. It now only costs $10 to add a smartwatch to an existing smartphone or Unlimited plan, which is half of what it used to cost. Verizon will automatically move current customers, even those using NumberShare to share one mobile number across multiple devices, to the cheaper plan. And both current and future subscribers can rest assured that the plan supports new smartwatch models, including the latest Apple Watches.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: Verizon, plans, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Live PlayStation 5 photos reveal a truly giant console

Live PlayStation 5 photos reveal a truly giant console

View
TikTok and WeChat will be banned from US app stores on Sunday

TikTok and WeChat will be banned from US app stores on Sunday

View
Sony apologizes for botched PlayStation 5 pre-orders

Sony apologizes for botched PlayStation 5 pre-orders

View
Microsoft releases a final preview for Windows 10's October update

Microsoft releases a final preview for Windows 10's October update

View
A reality show wants to send its winning contestant to the ISS

A reality show wants to send its winning contestant to the ISS

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr