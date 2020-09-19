Verizon's $30 Unlimited Plus tablet plan offers 5G access

Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) has introduced a new plan for tablets, hotspots, smartwatches and laptops that’ll give you access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network, provided you have a device that supports it. The Unlimited Plus plan expands upon the carrier’s old Unlimited plan and includes double the LTE data allowance. While the standard Unlimited plan comes with 15GB of LTE data, the Plus version comes with 30GB — it’s also just $10 more expensive at $30 a month if you already have an existing smartphone plan with the company.

The carrier says the new offering is meant to address people’s needs for more data and a more reliable coverage due to work-from-home or distance learning arrangements. Of course, the new plan would be even sweeter for those who have the devices that can take advantage of Verizon’s 5G network, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Tab and Lenovo’s Flex 5G.