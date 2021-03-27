Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is $200 off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You won't have to pay full price to put Vizio's unusual Elevate soundbar underneath your TV. Amazon is selling the 5.1.4-channel Elevate for $800, or $200 below its official price. That's the lowest price we've seen since November, and the lowest price Amazon has set so far. You might want to act quickly if you're interested — this is a limited-time deal that might expire soon.

The Elevate is a relatively rare high-end soundbar from Vizio, and stands out with speakers that rotate upward whenever you're playing Dolby Atmos or DTS:X content. You can get vertical audio when you crave the immersion, but you won't have to give some output when you're listening to conventional stereo or surround sound. It's connected, too, with Chromecast and Bluetooth support.

As usual, the Elevate's main challenge is simply the abundance of competing Dolby Atmos-capable bars. Vizio's design skews toward bass that may sound good for blockbuster movies and games, but might not help much with the softly-spoken conversations of a period drama. At this price, though, the Elevate may be an easier sell.

