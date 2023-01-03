Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023

Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.

That camo is is not randomly generated, each aspect is specifically designed to "create light effects on parts of the vehicle," VW stated in a recent press release. "This is an interactive feature and symbolizes the next step in the digitalization of the future flagship model of Volkswagen’s EV family." In all, some 22 sections of paint, all of which are comprised of more than 40 individual layers of paint and electronics, will light up at the driver's command, or in time to the sound system's beats. The QR codes painted on the hood and doors will allow authorized users to control the paint job (that's so weird to write) through their smartphones.

The ID.7 is based on the Aero3 concept sedan that we first saw revealed earlier this year and is expected to achieve an all-electric range of 700 km. “With the new ID.7, we are extending our electric model range into the upper segments. The sedan will offer top-class technology and quality. The ID.7 is one of 10 new electric models that we are planning to launch by 2026,” Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said in a statement.

Details are still scarce regarding hard performance numbers but the company plans to release the ID.7 with an augmented reality head-up display, 15-inch central infotainment screen, digitally controlled air vents — which can be personalized to each passenger and which respond to voice commands — and illuminated touch sliders. The company has not stated when production will begin but did confirm that when the ID.7 does go on sale, it will do so in the Chinese, European and North American markets.