Volvo's first heavy-duty electric trucks will hit the road in 2022

Volvo announced that it will be among the first manufacturers to start selling heavy-duty electric trucks in 2021, with volume production beginning in 2022. The 44 tonne (48 ton) trucks would have a range of up to 300 km (186 miles), depending on the configuration. The company has already started testing an electric concrete mixer and hook lift truck in partnership with the Swedish construction firm Swerock.
With the announcement, Volvo will have a full line of electric trucks. Last year, it started selling the Volvo FE Electric and FL Electric models with gross weights up to 26 tonnes (27 tons) and has been manufacturing hybrid electric buses since 2008.