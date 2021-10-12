Fandango's Vudu streaming service is now available on Oculus Quest VR headsets

You can use the platform to buy and rent movies.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|10.12.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 12th, 2021
In this article: news, Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, entertainment, Facebook, VR
Oculus Quest 2
Engadget

Vudu is now available on Oculus Quest and Quest 2 headsets. Fandango’s free streaming service includes both paid and ad-supported content. With today’s launch, you can rent and buy more than 200,000 titles through the storefront, including recent releases like Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. Additionally, there are “hundreds” of 3D movies you can watch on an Oculus Quest 2 headset. Notable inclusions on that front include Venom, Guardians of the Galaxy and Mad Max: Fury Road, among others.

Following a voluntary recall, Facebook restarted Oculus Quest 2 sales on August 24th. The $299 base model now features 128GB of internal storage, up from the 64GB it came with at launch. At the time, Facebook said the update was about allowing players to store more of their favorite games and apps on a single device. Clearly, it also had movies in mind.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget