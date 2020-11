Walgreens is the latest major chain to add same-day pickup options for online orders. The company says it can have your items ready for collection from a store, curbside or drive-through in as little as 30 minutes.

While it's far from the first retailer to offer same-day pickup, it's a welcome move that should help more customers spend as little time as possible in enclosed public spaces amid rising COVID-19 case numbers. Walgreens also offers delivery through Postmates and DoorDash.