Walmart tests same-day delivery with Instacart

Walmart and Instacart are partnering to offer same-day delivery in four markets, a move that strengthens both companies as competitors against Amazon and Whole Foods, CNBC and CNN both reported. The pilot program is now offered at Walmart stores in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Three years ago Instacart’s future was uncertain when Whole Foods was acquired by Amazon. Previously, Whole Foods had been one of Instacart’s biggest partners, CNN Business reported. Amazon offers grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh and Amazon Prime Now, delivering from its warehouses or Whole Foods.