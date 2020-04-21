While Trolls is only available as a $20 rental, Warner will make this animated feature available for 48-hour rental at a price of $20, or purchase for $25, in the US and Canada starting on May 15th. There’s no word on whether or not it will make a quick jump to HBO Max, which just announced a launch date, but so far Disney has used Disney+ for a few accelerated streaming releases, will premiere Artemis Fowl on the service later this year. This is the second home release Warner has adjusted, it bumped Birds of Prey up to March 24th as lockdowns started to roll out across the US.

