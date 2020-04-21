Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Warner Bros.

'Scoob!' is the next big movie going straight to video on-demand

Warner Bros. will release it for rental or purchase on May 15th
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
32m ago
Comments
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Scoob!
Warner Bros.

Even with the news that some state governments are allowing movie theaters to reopen if they choose, Warner Bros. has decided to release Scoob! at home for its first run. Comcast-owned Universal was the first studio to make the move, releasing Trolls World Tour on premium video on-demand earlier this month.

While Trolls is only available as a $20 rental, Warner will make this animated feature available for 48-hour rental at a price of $20, or purchase for $25, in the US and Canada starting on May 15th. There’s no word on whether or not it will make a quick jump to HBO Max, which just announced a launch date, but so far Disney has used Disney+ for a few accelerated streaming releases, will premiere Artemis Fowl on the service later this year. This is the second home release Warner has adjusted, it bumped Birds of Prey up to March 24th as lockdowns started to roll out across the US.

In this article: Warner Bros., Scoob!, scooby doo, pvod, video on-demand, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

View
NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

View
'Guild Wars' is getting an update for its 15th anniversary

'Guild Wars' is getting an update for its 15th anniversary

View
Motorola's Edge+ launch was spoiled a day early

Motorola's Edge+ launch was spoiled a day early

View
The COVID-19 shutdown is making weather prediction more difficult

The COVID-19 shutdown is making weather prediction more difficult

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr