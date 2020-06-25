Latest in Gear

Image credit: CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Watch SpaceX return Crew Dragon astronauts to Earth starting at 5:45PM ET

That is, assuming a hurricane doesn't delay the journey.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 25: James chats with SPACEX Astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from his garage on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Thursday June 25, 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

SpaceX’s historic first crewed mission is about to come to an end, and you can watch the conclusion as it happens. NASA TV is providing live coverage as astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley undock Crew Dragon and return to Earth. The broadcast starts at 5PM Eastern, although Behnken and Hurley won’t close the hatch until 5:45PM. The departure itself is scheduled for 7:34PM Eastern.

You’ll probably want to get some rest soon after that. Splashdown in the Atlantic isn’t expected until August 2nd at 2:42PM Eastern. This is also assuming the departure isn’t delayed. Hurricane Isaias may push back the journey if it renders landing sites off-limits.

Whenever there’s a return, it’ll mark the successful completion of the first round trip of a private crewed space capsule. While this kind of mission won’t be routine for a long time, it represents an important moment in the shift away from strictly government-run spaceflight. The next major step may involve flights with civilians.

Behnken and Hurley also weren’t just on the station for show. They both conducted and assisted with numerous experiments, such as Earth observation studies and research into water droplets in microgravity. On that front, Crew Dragon’s mission may have been as helpful to science as it was to SpaceX’s long-term future.

In this article: SpaceX, crew dragon, ISS, International Space Station, Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley, space, Spaceflight, NASA, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

TikTok owner reportedly agrees to sell US stake to avoid ban

TikTok owner reportedly agrees to sell US stake to avoid ban

View
Donald Trump claims he will ban TikTok in the US (updated)

Donald Trump claims he will ban TikTok in the US (updated)

View
Tampa teenager and two others arrested for Twitter Bitcoin hack

Tampa teenager and two others arrested for Twitter Bitcoin hack

View
Recommended Reading: The fear of TikTok

Recommended Reading: The fear of TikTok

View
'Halo Infinite' team on graphics criticism: 'we do have work to do'

'Halo Infinite' team on graphics criticism: 'we do have work to do'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr