Watch SpaceX return Crew Dragon astronauts to Earth starting at 5:45PM ET

SpaceX’s historic first crewed mission is about to come to an end, and you can watch the conclusion as it happens. NASA TV is providing live coverage as astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley undock Crew Dragon and return to Earth. The broadcast starts at 5PM Eastern, although Behnken and Hurley won’t close the hatch until 5:45PM. The departure itself is scheduled for 7:34PM Eastern.

You’ll probably want to get some rest soon after that. Splashdown in the Atlantic isn’t expected until August 2nd at 2:42PM Eastern. This is also assuming the departure isn’t delayed. Hurricane Isaias may push back the journey if it renders landing sites off-limits.