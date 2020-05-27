Watch NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts (updated)

This afternoon NASA astronauts will take off from US soil for the first time since NASA’s space shuttle program ended in 2011. The launch is historic for another reason too. It will be the first time NASA launches astronauts in a SpaceX spacecraft, and it marks the beginning of what could be many crewed missions NASA astronauts will complete via SpaceX.

You can watch the launch via the NASA Live feed. It’s scheduled for 4:33PM ET, with pre- and post-launch coverage, including the national anthem sung by Kelly Clarkson.