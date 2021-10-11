Watch SpaceX launch its Crew-3 mission here at 9PM ET

After a few delays, SpaceX is finally (hopefully) ready to start its Crew-3 mission. SpaceX and NASA expect to lauch the Crew Dragon capsule from Cape Canaveral at 9:03PM Eastern, and you can watch the livestream either here using the company's YouTube channel, through the SpaceX website or NASA TV. Live coverage starts at 4:45PM ET.

This is an instantaneous launch window, so any faults or weather issues will prompt officials to delay Crew-3 liftoff to a "backup" on November 11th at 8:40PM ET. SpaceX and NASA pinned previous setbacks on weather, a minor crew medical issue and the desire to make way for Crew-2's (since successful) return.

This is SpaceX's fifth crewed spaceflight. If all goes well, mission commander Raja Chari and crew members Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer (the latter from the ESA) will dock with the International Space Station on November 11th at 7:10PM ET. They'll conduct science and otherwise participate in station activities until April 2022.