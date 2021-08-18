Waze with 'PAW Patrol' voices sounds like a chill car ride

This is either the best or worst thing ever.
August 18th, 2021
Waze might have a way to keep your kids entertained during a drive without handing them a tablet: distract them with your navigation app. The company has added a PAW Patrol experience to Waze that has the TV show's Ryder guide you to your destination with help from Chase, Marshall and Skye. You can also switch your Waze Mood to replace the usual icon with Chase's police car, Marshall's fire truck or Skye's aircraft.

The feature is available for a "limited time" to English users through the My Waze section in the app. It's available on both Android and iOS.

This is a not-so-subtle plug for the upcoming PAW Patrol movie, but it could be helpful for keeping your young ones engaged. It might even encourage them to take an interest in the drive and the world outside the car window. Of course, it's also easy to see this going very badly — the last thing you want is to have your kids shouting at the phone while you're listening for directions. This might be best for children who tend to watch the show in raptured silence.

