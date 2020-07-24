The best deals we found this week: Amazon devices, iPad mini and more

The Fire 7 tablet is Amazon’s more affordable slate that’s normally priced at $50, but it’s a better buy at this sale price considering its lackluster performance and batter life. In general, we prefer the Fire HD 8 tablet for its increased power, refined design and USB-C charging port — thankfully, that’s on sale for $60, with the Fire HD Plus also discounted to $80.

Buy the Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $35

Buy the Fire 7 tablet at Amazon - $35

Buy the Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon - $60

Buy the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet at Amazon - $80

Buy the Fire HD 10 tablet at Amazon - $100

Buy the Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $100

iPad mini

Engadget

Apple’s smallest tablet remains on sale starting at $350 at Amazon. You can grab the base, WiFi iPad mini for that price, or get it with 256GB of storage for $500. The size of the iPad mini has gleaned it a loyal following — it’s similar in size to a paperback book or an e-reader, making it easily to travel with and much more compact than any other iPad. We gave the latest model a score of 85 for its great performance, improved display and new support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy iPad mini at Amazon - $350

AirPods Pro

Billy Steele / Engadget

Both Amazon and B&H Photo have Apple’s AirPods Pro for $229 right now, which is $20 off their normal price. While not the lowest they have ever been, AirPods Pro sales are few and far between so this one is worth taking advantage of if you have been eyeing the earbuds. We gave them a score of 87 for their improved fit, better audio quality, solid noise-cancellation and convenient hands-free Siri controls.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $229

Buy AirPods Pro at B&H - $229

Apple Watch Series 3

Chris Velazco / Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains discounted to $169 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. It doesn’t have more advanced features like an always-on display or ECG measurements like the Series 5 does, but it has all of the standard Apple Watch features that you’d expect. In addition to having built-in heart rate and GPS monitors, it also tracks daily activities and workouts well, delivers smartphone alerts to your wrist, lets you use your wrist to checkout with Apple Pay and more. We gave it a score of 82 thanks to those features plus its good performance and battery life.

Buy Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon - $169

Bose 700

Bose

The Bose 700 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are some of our favorite luxury cans, and now the arctic white version is even better at the discounted price of $299. Bose improved upon the already solid features in its QuietComfort line in these headphones, and we gave them a score of 90 for their modern design, comfortable cups and great battery life. Noise-cancellation customization lets you choose a level of silence from 0 to 10 and a total of eight microphones carries your voice loud and clear when you make a phone call with the headphones.

Buy Bose 700 at Amazon - $299

Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 dropped to a starting price of $800 this week and you can save hundreds on different models. The $800 base model includes a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — those are just-OK specs for a flagship laptop, but the price is a decent one if you want to spend less than $1,000 on a new notebook. We prefer the higher-end model with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that’s on sale for $1,250. That’s a much better value for your money and it will serve most people well as their daily driver.

Buy Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy - $800

Buy Surface Laptop 3 (Core i7) at Amazon - $1,250

Buy Surface Laptop 3 (Core i7) at Microsoft - $1,250

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Billy Steele / Engadget

These affordable Sony cans are even better now that they’re on sale for $128 at Amazon and Best Buy. they made it into our best wireless headphone guide thanks to the luxury features they provide at a budget-friendly price. Their normal price of $200 may not seem affordable, but considering some ANC headphones cost twice as much, they’re a good value even when not on sale. The WH-CH710Ns have solid noise-cancellation, decent sound quality and killer battery life of up to 35 hours.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N headphones at Best Buy - $128

Buy Sony WH-CH710N headphones at Amazon - $128

Echo Dot bundle

Amazon

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get an Echo Dot for only $0.99 when they sign up for two months of the service. That brings the bundle to $21, and that’s the best price we’ve ever seen for an Echo Dot. It’s a deal worth snagging if you’ve had your eye on Amazon’s tiny smart speaker, and you can use it to as Alexa to play tracks and playlists from Music Unlimited. After two months, the Music Unlimited subscription will automatically renew at $10 per month, so keep that in mind if you end up wanting to cancel.

Buy Echo Dot bundle at Amazon - $21

Fujifilm sale

Engadget

Fujifilm’s latest sale remains ongoing and it knocks hundreds off of the prices of some mirrorless cameras and accompanying lenses. We particularly like Fujifilm’s X-T3 for $1,000 — not only is it $500 off, but this model is much more advanced than other flagship APS-C mirrorless cameras despite being two years old at this point. A number of lenses are on sale as well, including the XF 16mm f/1.4 R WR, which earned a spot in our mirrorless camera lens guide.

Buy Fujifilm X-T3 body at Amazon - $1,000

Buy Fujifilm X-E3 body at B&H - $499

Buy Fujifilm GFX 50R at Amazon - $3,500

Buy Fujinon XF 16mm f/1.4 R WR lens at Amazon - $850

Buy Fujinon XF14mm F/2.8 R lens at Amazon - $800

Buy Fujinon XF 10-24mm F4 lens at Amazon - $700

Buy Fujinon XF18-135mmF3.5-5.6 lens at Amazon - $750

New deal additions

Samsung Galaxy Watch with e-gift card

Best Buy has a deal that gives you a $70 e-gift card when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Watch or Watch Active 2. Samsung’s smartwatches are some of the best you can get if you have an Android smartphone. We have the Galaxy Watch a score of 82 for its water-resistant design, excellent display and great battery life. The Watch Active 2 has a sleeker profile and we gave it a score of 85 for its touch-sensitive bezel and its updated sensors that make its fitness chops even better.

Buy Galaxy Watch at Best Buy - $260

Buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Best Buy - $280

Anker accessories

Anker’s one-day-only sale from earlier this week may be over, but the brand is still offering some good deals on Amazon. You can get the navy blue, Qi-compatible wireless charging pad for only $10, and the black model of the Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds remains on sale for $33. A three-pack of MFi-certified Powerline+ II Lightning to USB-A cables is also discounted to $30.

Buy PowerWave charging pad at Amazon - $10

Buy Soundcore Liberty Neo at Amazon - $33

Buy Powerline+ II Lightning cables (3-pack) at Amazon - $30

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.