The best deals from Prime Day (and beyond) that you can still buy today

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $199

MacBook Air

Engadget

You’re still able to get the latest MacBook Air for $850 at Amazon right now, which is $50 less than its usual sale price. The default price is $899 but an automatically applied on-page coupon will knock another $50 off the final price. This year’s MacBook Air is much easier to recommend thanks to its new Magic Keyboard that’s more reliable and comfortable to type on than the old butterfly keys, as well as its excellent trackpad and lovely Retina display.

Buy MacBook Air at Amazon - $850 (after voucher)

8th-generation iPad

Engadget

The 8th-generation iPad is down to $299 on Amazon. Normally priced at $329, it’s the most affordable iPad you can get even when it’s not on sale. We gave it a score of 86 for its much improved performance thanks to the A12 Bionic chip inside, solid battery life and included fast charger.

Buy 8th-gen iPad at Amazon - $299

Apple Watch Series 6 - $384.99

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

A couple models of the Apple Watch Series 6 are $15 off at Amazon, dropping the price to $385. Admittedly that’s not a huge discount, but it’s the best we’ve seen on the smartwatch that came out only one month ago. We gave the smartwatch a score of 89 for its speedier performance, noticeably faster charging and slightly improved battery life.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon - $385

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Billy Steele / Engadget

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ remain $30 off, bringing them down to $119. Samsung took the previous generation of these earbuds and improved them in basically every way. We gave them a score of 83 for their solid audio quality, better call quality and wireless range, good battery life and deeper iOS integration.

Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Amazon - $119.99

CalDigit Tuff Nano SSD (512GB)

CalDigit

CalDigit’s Tuff Nano SSD in 512GB is down to $105 when you clip the on-page $25 coupon. That’s a great deal on this handy portable drive that has solid read and write speeds. The brick itself is small enough to fit in your pocket and its design is IPX7 water-resistant and IPX6 dust-resistant. It also comes with a rubber bumper for another layer of physical protection.

Buy Tuff Nano (512GB) at Amazon - $104.95

Best Buy and Walmart

Galaxy Watch Active 2 + Galaxy Buds bundle

Engadget

Best Buy continues to run a promotion that saves you $120 when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and a pair of Galaxy Buds together. You’ll choose your watch first and then you’ll see the discount reflected in the final price of the earbuds. The Watch Active 2 is a powerful enough smartwatch that has most essential features, making it a solid choice for new wearable owners and those looking for something new. As for the earbuds, we recommend the Galaxy Buds+ over the Galaxy Buds Live.

Buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 + Galaxy Buds bundle at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga C940

Engadget

You can still grab a powerful model of the Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop for $400 less at Best Buy. It runs on a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD plus 32GB of Optane memory. It also has a 14-inch 4K touchscreen, which is a great perk you don’t often get in a notebook when you’re paying only $1,200.

Buy Yoga C940 at Best Buy - $1,199.99

Roku Streaming Stick+

Engadget

Walmart continues to discount the Roku Streaming Stick+ to only $37, which is $13 off its normal price. This is one of Roku’s most popular streaming devices thanks to its compact, portable design. It streams 4K content from a bunch of services, including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, and you get access to all of the free content available in the Roku Channel, too.

Buy Roku Streaming Stick+ at Walmart - $37

Roku Premiere

Roku

If you’re willing to skip the voice remote, you can get the Roku’s Premiere for only $27 at Walmart. Like the Streaming Stick+, it also plays 4K HDR content but it comes with a simple remote that can’t respond to voice commands.

Buy Roku Premiere at Walmart - $27

New deal additions

OnePlus 7T bundle

B&H Photo dropped the price of the OnePlus 7T smartphone down to $399 again, but this time you’ll get a $20 gift card with your purchase. The bundle also includes an Ultra Mobile SIM card, but the gift card is the better freebie of the two. The OnePlus 7T runs on a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and we like its 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Buy OnePlus 7T bundle at B&H Photo - $399

GameStop Pro Days sale

GameStop’s Pro Days sale is going on right now for Pro members, but the deals will be available to everyone starting tomorrow, October 17. We think the video game deals are worth checking out. In particular, you can get Streets of Rage 4 for Nintendo Switch for $30, Doom Eternal for PC for $29, Resident Evil 3 for $35 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $28.

Shop GameStops Pro Days sale

Aukey 10,000mAh portable charger with foldable stand

You can save roughly $10 on Aukey’s portable charger with foldable stand when using the code DFHS9USC at checkout. This power brick is a bit more handy than others because its kickstand lets you charge your smartphone while propping it up so you can watch videos, browse social media and more. Its 10,000mAh capacity means that it’ll fully charge latest iPhones at least once over, too.

Buy Aukey portable charger at Amazon - $28.79

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.