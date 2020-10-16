The best deals from Prime Day (and beyond) that you can still buy today

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
Even though Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck when it comes to deals. Amazon basically used the event to kick off the holiday shopping season, which means there are still some deals available that are worth your time (and there will be more to come over the next month or so). Competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart also still have some “anti-Prime Day” discounts going on today. We’ve gathered the best ones here so you don’t have to go searching for them online. Check out the list below for the best deals from Prime Day that are still available — plus a few new ones, too.
Amazon
AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro remain at their lowest price ever on Amazon — only $199. These are the best sounding earbuds that Apple makes and they have a better fit for more people thanks to the customizable ear tips. They earned a score of 87 from us for their solid sound quality, good active noise-cancellation, convenient Transparency mode and hands-free Siri capabilities.
You’re still able to get the latest MacBook Air for $850 at Amazon right now, which is $50 less than its usual sale price. The default price is $899 but an automatically applied on-page coupon will knock another $50 off the final price. This year’s MacBook Air is much easier to recommend thanks to its new Magic Keyboard that’s more reliable and comfortable to type on than the old butterfly keys, as well as its excellent trackpad and lovely Retina display.
The 8th-generation iPad is down to $299 on Amazon. Normally priced at $329, it’s the most affordable iPad you can get even when it’s not on sale. We gave it a score of 86 for its much improved performance thanks to the A12 Bionic chip inside, solid battery life and included fast charger.
A couple models of the Apple Watch Series 6 are $15 off at Amazon, dropping the price to $385. Admittedly that’s not a huge discount, but it’s the best we’ve seen on the smartwatch that came out only one month ago. We gave the smartwatch a score of 89 for its speedier performance, noticeably faster charging and slightly improved battery life.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ remain $30 off, bringing them down to $119. Samsung took the previous generation of these earbuds and improved them in basically every way. We gave them a score of 83 for their solid audio quality, better call quality and wireless range, good battery life and deeper iOS integration.
CalDigit’s Tuff Nano SSD in 512GB is down to $105 when you clip the on-page $25 coupon. That’s a great deal on this handy portable drive that has solid read and write speeds. The brick itself is small enough to fit in your pocket and its design is IPX7 water-resistant and IPX6 dust-resistant. It also comes with a rubber bumper for another layer of physical protection.
You can still grab a powerful model of the Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop for $400 less at Best Buy. It runs on a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD plus 32GB of Optane memory. It also has a 14-inch 4K touchscreen, which is a great perk you don’t often get in a notebook when you’re paying only $1,200.
Walmart continues to discount the Roku Streaming Stick+ to only $37, which is $13 off its normal price. This is one of Roku’s most popular streaming devices thanks to its compact, portable design. It streams 4K content from a bunch of services, including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, and you get access to all of the free content available in the Roku Channel, too.
If you’re willing to skip the voice remote, you can get the Roku’s Premiere for only $27 at Walmart. Like the Streaming Stick+, it also plays 4K HDR content but it comes with a simple remote that can’t respond to voice commands.
B&H Photo dropped the price of the OnePlus 7T smartphone down to $399 again, but this time you’ll get a $20 gift card with your purchase. The bundle also includes an Ultra Mobile SIM card, but the gift card is the better freebie of the two. The OnePlus 7T runs on a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and we like its 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Aukey 10,000mAh portable charger with foldable stand
You can save roughly $10 on Aukey’s portable charger with foldable stand when using the code DFHS9USC at checkout. This power brick is a bit more handy than others because its kickstand lets you charge your smartphone while propping it up so you can watch videos, browse social media and more. Its 10,000mAh capacity means that it’ll fully charge latest iPhones at least once over, too.