The best deals we found this week: $50 off the iPad Pro and more

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon - $749

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Both Amazon and Walmart knocked $10 off the price of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and it’s the first discount we’ve seen on the Switch title in months. On both sites, you’ll have to add the game to your cart before you’ll see the sale price. It may seem like a small discount, but the last time it was on sale at all was in early April, right after its release. If you haven’t hopped on the Animal Crossing bandwagon yet, now’s the time to do so.

Buy Animal Crossing at Amazon - $50 Buy Animal Crossing at Walmart - $50

Echo Show 5 (early Prime Day deal)

Amazon

Prime members can get the Echo Show 5, Amazon’s smart alarm clock of sorts, for $45 ahead of Prime Day. There’s also a bundle option that includes a Blink Mini camera for an extra $5, which is a great deal. We gave the Echo Show 5 a score of 85 thanks to its compact yet attractive design, good sound quality, physical camera shutter and its ambient light sensor and sunrise alarm.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

Echo Dot (early Prime Day deal)

Amazon

If you’re willing to get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot rather than the new 4th-gen that was just announced, you can snag two of the tiny smart speakers for $20 each when using the code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout. The Echo Dot is one of the most discrete (and affordable) ways to add Alexa to any room in your home. Once installed, you can ask the Echo Dot to play music from a variety of streaming services, answer questions, set timers and alarms, and much more.

Buy Echo Dot (2-pack) at Amazon - $40

Kindle Essentials bundles (early Prime Day deal)

Engadget

Prime members can get the standard Kindle Essential bundle for $89.97 or the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle for $119.97. This is a great way to get everything you’d need with a Kindle all in one shot because each bundle includes the e-reader plus a case and a charging adapter. We gave the regular Kindle a score of 91 and the Kindle Paperwhite a score of 95 — you really can’t go wrong with either as they both provide excellent digital reading experiences.

Buy Kindle bundle at Amazon - $89.97 Buy Kindle Paperwhite bundle at Amazon - $119.97

New deal additions

Sony WF-1000XM3

Some of our favorite wireless earbuds from Sony dropped back down to $178, which is close to their lowest price ever. These earned a spot in our best wireless earbuds guide (and an overall score of 89) for their excellent sound quality, solid noise-cancellation and great battery life. They may be a bit bulkier than others, but it’s a small sacrifice to make for a pair of Sony’s top-notch earbuds.

Buy WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $178

