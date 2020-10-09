The best deals we found this week: $50 off the iPad Pro and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
Even with Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, there was no shortage of deals on the latest gadgets this week. Apple’s iPad Pro is $50 off right now and there’s a rare deal on Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon and Walmart. For those waiting for the steep discounts that typically come with Prime Day, you can already shop some deals now — mostly on Amazon devices and services. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a Prime membership to get the discounts. Here are the best deals we found this week that you can still get today.
iPad Pro
The 2020 iPad Pro is discounted to $749 on Amazon right now, which is $50 off its normal price and the lowest we’ve seen since July. This is the most advanced iPad you can get, featuring Apple’s A12Z Bionic chipset, an octa-core GPU, a new ultrawide camera and a LiDAR sensor. We gave the iPad Pro a score of 83 for its speedy performance, trackpad support and the newfound abilities in iPadOS that make it a more viable laptop replacement.
Both Amazon and Walmart knocked $10 off the price of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and it’s the first discount we’ve seen on the Switch title in months. On both sites, you’ll have to add the game to your cart before you’ll see the sale price. It may seem like a small discount, but the last time it was on sale at all was in early April, right after its release. If you haven’t hopped on the Animal Crossing bandwagon yet, now’s the time to do so.
Prime members can get the Echo Show 5, Amazon’s smart alarm clock of sorts, for $45 ahead of Prime Day. There’s also a bundle option that includes a Blink Mini camera for an extra $5, which is a great deal. We gave the Echo Show 5 a score of 85 thanks to its compact yet attractive design, good sound quality, physical camera shutter and its ambient light sensor and sunrise alarm.
If you’re willing to get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot rather than the new 4th-gen that was just announced, you can snag two of the tiny smart speakers for $20 each when using the code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout. The Echo Dot is one of the most discrete (and affordable) ways to add Alexa to any room in your home. Once installed, you can ask the Echo Dot to play music from a variety of streaming services, answer questions, set timers and alarms, and much more.
Prime members can get the standard Kindle Essential bundle for $89.97 or the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle for $119.97. This is a great way to get everything you’d need with a Kindle all in one shot because each bundle includes the e-reader plus a case and a charging adapter. We gave the regular Kindle a score of 91 and the Kindle Paperwhite a score of 95 — you really can’t go wrong with either as they both provide excellent digital reading experiences.
Some of our favorite wireless earbuds from Sony dropped back down to $178, which is close to their lowest price ever. These earned a spot in our best wireless earbuds guide (and an overall score of 89) for their excellent sound quality, solid noise-cancellation and great battery life. They may be a bit bulkier than others, but it’s a small sacrifice to make for a pair of Sony’s top-notch earbuds.