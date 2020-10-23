This week's best deals: $25 off the Apple Watch Series 6 and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
October is coming to a close soon and that means even more deals are popping up as we officially enter the holiday shopping season. Amazon basically kicked things off early with Prime Day last week (and Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers followed suit), so we expect to see plenty more deals for early shoppers. This week brought the lowest price ever on the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller dropping back down to an all-time-low. You can also still save hundreds on a few 2020 LG OLED smart TVs, too. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still buy today.
Apple Watch Series 6
Despite only being available for about a month, the Apple Watch Series 6 is already seeing some discounts. A few 40mm models have fallen to $375, which is $25 off the normal price. The Series 6 builds off of the solid foundations built by last year’s Apple Watch Series 5, adding a blood oxygen sensor and software features like hand-washing recognition. We gave the Series 6 a score of 89 for its speedy performance, fast charging and slightly better battery life.
One of our favorite Switch controllers, Nintendo’s own Pro Controller, is down to $59 at Amazon. That’s the best price we’ve seen since July, making it a good opportunity for anyone looking to buy the Pro Controller as a holiday gift. Thanks to its Xbox-like design featuring shoulder buttons, thumb sticks and a D-pad, it makes playing action-adventure games much more comfortable.
Brydge’s excellent Pro+ smart keyboards for the latest iPad Pros are on sale exclusively for Engadget readers. Use the code ENGADGETPAD at checkout to get $35 off the 11-inch and 12.9-inch Brydge Pro+ keyboards. That brings the 11-inch model down to $164 while the 12.9-inch version comes in at $194.
We’re starting to see solid sales on high-end OLED TVs as we inch further into the holiday shopping season. Right now you can get LG’s 55-inch CX model for $500 off, bringing it down to $1,496.99. LG’s 55-inch BX model is $100 off as well, dropping it to $1,396.99. Sam’s Club members can get an even better deal on the CX: the OLED smart TV plus a $100 gift card for only $1,449. These are some of LG’s latest OLED smart TVs, with features including 120Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support and included “magic” voice remotes.
You can kill two birds with one stone by grabbing a Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch and a pair of Galaxy Buds together — and you’ll save $120 when you do so. Best Buy’s promotion has you choose the watch you want first and then you’ll see the discount reflected in the final cost of the earbuds you choose. The Watch Active 2 is a powerful enough smartwatch that has most essential features, making it a solid choice for new wearable owners and those looking for something new. As for the earbuds, we recommend the Galaxy Buds+ over the Galaxy Buds Live.
Most wireless charging pads don’t come an AC adapter, making it hard to ensure you’re getting the max wattage of power when you’re powering up your devices. But you get both in this discounted bundle from RAVPower and the charging pad supports 7.5W fast-charging for iPhone 11 models and up to 10W fast-charging for Galaxy smartphones and others. We like the anti-slip coating that prevents the handset from falling off and the fact that it supports charging through phone cases that are 8mm thick or less.