This week's best deals: Fitbit Inspire HR, the Apple Watch and more

Apple Watch Series 5

Best Buy dropped the price of the Apple Watch Series 5 to $300. You can still get a 40mm GPS model for $300 or a 44mm GPS model for $330. This is the best price we’ve seen on the latest Apple Watch as it normally starts at $400. This wearable, which earned a score of 88 from us, has all of the features that the Series 4 had: ECG measurements, fall detection, solid exercise tracking and Apple Pay, to name a few. Plus, it has new features like an always-on display, a built-in compass and international emergency calling.

iRobot Roomba i7+

The iRobot Roomba i7+ vacuum is still on sale for $700. Robot vacuums in general can be quite expensive, and the top-of-the-line i7+ is normally a whopping $1,000. This sale price is much more palatable, and it means you can get some of iRobot’s advanced features at a more affordable price. The i7+ includes Imprint Smart Mapping, which lets the robot map and remember the rooms in your home, as well as a charging station that automatically empties the collection bin after each cleaning session. We gave it a score of 87 and dubbed it “iRobot’s best robot vacuum yet.”

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

You can still snag the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for $120 at Best Buy, which is $80 off its normal price. While not the newest version of Samsung’s smartwatch, it’s still a solid wearable especially for Android users. It earned a score of 83 from us — we like it for its bright display, Tizen’s great health and fitness features and built-in Samsung Pay. However, you won’t get the rotating bezel found on other Samsung smartwatches (like the Watch Active 2) and this model has a slightly shorter battery life than the newest version.

Google Pixel 3a XL

The budget-friendly Google Pixel 3a XL remains even more affordable at Best Buy where its price is $330. We gave this smartphone a score of 88 for its reliable performance, improved battery life and excellent camera. You’ll essentially get all of the best features of the Pixel 3 smartphones in this cheaper handset. The only catch with this deal is that you must activate the Pixel 3a XL immediately when you buy it, so it’s best for those who cannot wait for a new smartphone.

Sling TV

Sling TV is still running its Happy Hour offer in which you can watch content for free from 5PM to midnight ET every day. The best part is that there’s no purchase nor credit card required — just make an account on Sling’s website with your name, email address and zip code (necessary for local channel access) and you can start watching. You essentially get Sling Blue content for free during that time frame, which includes channels like CNN, AMC, USA, TNT and others but leaves out Disney, ESPN and others that are only included in Sling Orange. Nevertheless, it’s a great opportunity to test out Sling TV and watch some channels you may not normally have access to.

New deal additions

Fitbit Mother’s Day sale

Fitbit’s Mother’s Day sale drops the prices of some of its most popular smartwatches and fitness trackers. We already highlighted the Inspire HR deal above, but also noteworthy is the Versa 2 smartwatch starting at $150. That’s $50 off its normal price of $200 and close to the lowest price it’s ever been ($130). The Versa Lite is also included in this sale at $130, but the Versa 2 is the better deal in this case. It has all of the features that the original Versa smartwatch had, plus standard Fitbit Pay, Spotify playback control, built-in Amazon Alexa support and an improved AMOLED, always-on display. These sale prices are also being matched at Amazon.

Satechi Mother’s Day sale

Satechi is also having a Mother’s Day sale — from May 1 through May 5, you can take 15 percent off your order using the code TREATMOM. Satechi makes a number of accessories and peripherals, and some of them like the R1 smartphone stand, the 5-port charging station and the magnetic Apple Watch charging dock could make good gifts for Mom.

NutriBullet Mother’s Day sale

Another Mother’s Day sale is going on at NutriBullet where you can get 15 percent off your order with the code MOM15. This is a good opportunity to either add to or upgrade your kitchen appliances as all of NutriBullet’s personal and and full-sized blenders are included in the promotion. New moms may also like the new NutriBullet Baby, which is designed to quickly and easily turn regular food into baby-ready puree.

iRobot Roomba 890

The Roomba 890 robot vacuum is down to its lowest price ever at Walmart — only $280. Normally $500, this vacuum has five times more suction power than others and “dirt detection” sensors that help it pick up more in areas that have a lot of debris. Compatible with Alexa and the Google Assistant, the Roomba 890 also has all of the standard Roomba features including WiFi connectivity, an edge-sweeping brush, an auto-adjusting cleaning head and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

My Best Buy members can get the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet for $550, which is $100 off its normal price of $650. You’ll only see the sale price if you’re signed in to your My Best Buy account, and if you don’t have one yet, you can sign up for free. We gave this Android tablet a score of 77 — it has a long-lasting battery, a crisp 10.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen and S Pen support. It may not be the best laptop-replacement device, but it’s an excellent on-the-go tablet.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer set

Best Buy has the futuristic Dyson Supersonic hair dryer at the lowest price we’ve seen it — $320. It’s another My Best Buy member offer, so you’ll only see the sale price if you’re signed in to your My Best Buy account. This particular set could be a good gift because it includes the hair dryer, a vented round brush and a detangling comb. This device takes hair drying up a notch with a Dyson digital motor, magnetic attachments and constant temperature control for less damaged hair.

