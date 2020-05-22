Buy Pixel 3a at Best Buy - $280

HomePod

Engadget

Apple’s HomePod remains on sale for $200 at Best Buy, or $100 off its normal price. It’s a solid speaker in terms of audio quality, but it’s best if you’re entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem already — and especially if you’re an Apple Music user. Apple has also made significant improvements to the HomePod since launch, including adding features like multi-user support, live radio and Spotify voice control.

10.2-inch iPad

Chris Velazco/Engadget

The base iPad is back on sale for $250 at Best Buy and Amazon (although stock is low at Amazon). Normally priced at $330, it’s an even better deal when on sale like this. Despite its aging design, we gave it a score of 86 for its good battery life and slightly larger and improved display. This deal is your best bet if you want to get an iPad right now and also stick to your budget.

Google Nest WiFi

Daniel Cooper

Now’s a good time to grab a new WiFi router from Google. Memorial Day sales brought down the price of the Nest WiFi mesh router to $150 for one and $240 for a 2-pack that includes one router and one access point. The former is the best price we’ve seen on one, and the latter, while not the lowest price ever, is much better than the normal price of $300. We gave Google’s WiFi system a score of 84 for its minimalist design, easy setup and built-in smart speaker.

Google Nest Cam

Google

Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor is also on sale — $238 for a 2-pack. That’s just $10 more than its lowest price ever, making it a good deal to snag if you’ve been wanting security cameras for the exterior of your home. The Nest Cam Outdoor records video in 1080p and it has two-way audio as well as an IP66-certified water-resistant design. Nest Cams must be plugged in to work which makes them a bit more cumbersome than Blink XT2 cameras, but otherwise they are solid alternatives.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Google

You can still get a Nest Learning Thermostat for $200 at BuyDig — that’s $50 off its normal price. The deal also includes $40-worth of freebies: one Deco wall plate cover for the thermostat as well as two Deco WiFi smart plugs. Just make sure to check that your home’s heating and cooling system will play nicely with the Learning Thermostat before you buy it.

Free Mamba Elite with Razer Huntsman keyboard

Razer

Razer’s Mamba Elite gaming mouse is still free when you buy a Huntsman gaming keyboard at Best Buy. The keyboard users Razer’s “opto-mechanical” switches that, even though we find them a tad overhyped, are still solid for PC gamers and typists alike. The Mamba Elite wired mouse normally costs $90 and it has most essential features you’d want in a gaming mouse including a 16K DPI sensor, eight programmable buttons and an ambidextrous design.

New Memorial Day deals

HP Envy x360

Best Buy has a good sale on a fairly powerful model of the HP Envy x360 laptop that drops the price to $650. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — that’s enough power for most people, and it would even make a solid schoolwork laptop for college students. HP’s Envy line has improved a lot over the past couple of years, borrowing many design elements from the more expensive Spectre family. Not only does this laptop look sleek, but it’s also a convertible and it includes a full-sized number pad.

Lenovo Yoga C940

You can also grab a Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop for $1,450 at Best Buy this weekend. This particular model is quite powerful: it has a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, 9th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage plus an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Those specs will provide more than enough power for most, plus the necessary chops for some light gaming. We like the Yoga C940 for its attractive metal design, the speaker built into its 360-degree hinge and the included stylus that lives in its chassis.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s

Newegg has a sale on Lenovo’s ThinkBook 13s that drops the price to $640, which is roughly $150 off of its normal price. This model includes an 8th-gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The ThinkBook 13s was signed for business users who value style and slimness as much as they do security. The ThinkBook has an attractive if plain aluminum design, USB-C and USB-A ports and a fingerprint reader built in to its power button.

Razer Nari Ultimate headset

The Overwatch Lucio Edition of Razer’s Nari Ultimate gaming headset is down to its lowest price ever: $150. Normally priced at $230, this is a more colorful version of the standard Nari Ultimate headset that’s generally well-liked in the gaming community for its haptic feedback, comfortable design and retractable mic.

Anker Roav Duo dash cam

You can grab Anker’s Roav Duo dash cam for $90 on Amazon right now by clipping the $20 coupon and using the code DUALDC519 at checkout. It’s a handy dash cam that has cameras to record the road ahead of you as well as the interior of your car. You may not be keen to the idea of being filmed while driving, but that footage could protect you if you get into an accident. It has all the basic features you’d want in a dash cam, too, including night vision, emergency recording and a built-in GPS.

