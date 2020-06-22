Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

What's on TV this week: 'Star Wars Episode I: Racer' and 'Twilight Zone'

Also: 'Dark' S3, 'Doom Patrol' and 'Eurovision Song Contest'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
'Dark'
Netflix

While we wait for Squadrons VR dogfighting action, this week gamers can enjoy a retro Star Wars game, as a modernized version of Episode 1: Racer arrives — after a couple of delays — for PS4 and Switch. Meanwhile, CBS All Access is streaming a second season of the new Twilight Zone series, and Netflix is about to present season three of its creepy show Dark for US viewers. Will Ferrill and Rachel McAdams are teaming up for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, also on Netflix.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • South Park (S23)

  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

  • Tokyo Olympiad (Criterion)

  • The Road to Wellville

  • INXS: Live Baby Live

  • Pennyworth (S1)

  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer (PS4, Switch)

  • Pokemon Cafe Mix (Switch)

  • Doom Eternal (Switch)

  • Octonaut (Xbox One, PS4)

  • Asetto Corsa Competizione (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Eric Andre: Legalize Everything, Netflix, 3 AM

  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • DC's Stargirl, CW, 8 PM

  • Louie Anderson: Big Underwear, CW, 9 PM

  • All on the Line, Discovery, 9 PM

  • Real Sports, HBO, 10 PM

  • Celebrity Show-Off (series premiere), TBS, 10 PM

  • Dirty John, USA, 10 PM

  • The Genetic Detective, ABC, 10 PM

  • World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Crazy Delicious (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Lenox Hill, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Athlete A, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Bulbbul, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Nobody Knows I'm Here, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET

  • The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The 100, CW, 8 PM

  • Game On!, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • Transhood, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM

  • Ultimate Tag, Fox, 9 PM

  • Bulletproof, CW, 9 PM

  • Liga FPD de Costa Rica soccer, ESPN2, 9:55 PM

  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM

  • American Soul, BET, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Doom Patrol (season premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Search Party (S3), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Twilight Zone (S2), CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Adventure Time, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Eme & Roy: Part 1 (season premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • All the Way Black, BET+, 3 AM

  • Bruh, BET+, 3 AM

  • Legendary, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET

  • NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM

  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM

  • Celebrity Watch Party, Fox, 8 PM

  • Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM

  • Council of Dads, NBC, 8 PM

  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM

  • Blindspot, NBC, 9 PM

  • Labor of Love, Fox, 9 PM

  • Broke (season finale), CBS, 9:30 PM

  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 10 PM

  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM

  • Misery Index, TBS, 10:30 PM

  • Syfy Wire's The Great Debate (series premiere), Syfy, 11 PM

Friday

  • Home Game (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Pete the Cat (Season premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Twogether (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Central Park, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Disney Gallery: Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:30 AM ET

  • Harley Quinn (season finale), DC Universe, 9 AM

  • NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM

  • 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, CBS, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM

  • Ringside, Showtime, 8:30 PM

  • Pose-a-thon for Pride, FX / Freeform, 10 PM

  • Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM

  • Trackers, Cinemax, 10 PM

  • ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Dark (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 3:55 AM ET

  • Pocono Organics 325, Fox, 3:30 PM

  • UFC Fight Night, ESPN, 5 PM

  • NTT IndyCar Series Genesys 300, NBC, 8 PM

  • Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, NBC, 8 PM

  • Super Rugby, ESPN2, 11:30 PM

Sunday 

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 12:55 AM ET

  • The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Pocono 350, FS1, 4 PM

  • 2020 BET Awards, BET/CBS, 8 PM

  • Black Monday (summer premiere), Showtime, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Hightown, Starz, 8 PM

  • Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM

  • Perry Mason, HBO, 9 PM

  • Snowpiercer, TNT, 9 PM

  • Laurel Canyon, Epix, 9 PM

  • Grantchester, PBS, 9 PM

  • Press Your Luck, ABC, 9 PM

  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM

  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM

  • Beecham House, PBS, 10 PM

  • Match Game, ABC, 10 PM

  • Call Your Mother, Comedy Central, 10 PM

  • Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: listings, mustseehdtv, news, entertainment
