Latest in Gear

Image credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp makes it easier to fact-check forwarded messages

This should help you spot your friends’ bogus forwards.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
94 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

WhatsApp lets users fact-check frequently forwarded messages.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been clamping down forwarded messages for years, but its work still isn’t complete. Today, the platform announced a new feature that lets users search the web for more info about frequently forwarded messages.

Already, messages forwarded more than five times are labeled with a double arrow icon. Now, a magnifying glass will appear next to those messages too. If a user clicks the magnifying glass, their browser will open to news results or other info about the content they received. To maintain privacy, WhatsApp will never see the message itself.

For now, this feature is a pilot. It’s being rolled out today in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US -- users will need the latest version of WhatsApp for Android, iOS or WhatsApp Web.

In 2019, after misinformation spread on WhatsApp led to violence in India, WhatsApp lowered the message forwarding limit to just five groups or users. Earlier this year, WhatsApp said it saw a “significant increase” in forwarded messages. In response, it imposed even stricter limits. Now, frequently forwarded messages (those with the double arrow icon) can only be forwarded to one chat at a time

As with past measures, allowing people to search for more info about forwarded messages won’t necessarily stop misinformation. But it could encourage users to fact-check messages before they believe them or pass them on. It’s also another way for WhatsApp to curb fake news without actually reviewing messages, so the platform is able to maintain its promises of end-to-end encryption.

In this article: whatsapp, web, search, misinformation, forwarded messages, messages, forwarding, fake news, pilot, testing, encryption, search the web, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
94 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
The Morning After: Google's $350 Pixel 4a is the best midrange phone you can buy

The Morning After: Google's $350 Pixel 4a is the best midrange phone you can buy

View
A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

View
'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

View
China won't accept 'theft' of TikTok, according to state newspaper

China won't accept 'theft' of TikTok, according to state newspaper

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr