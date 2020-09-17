Latest in Gaming

PlayStation 5 pre-orders appear at retailers like Walmart and Target

Good luck getting a PS5 -- here's where you can pre-order one right now.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
If you’ve seen enough and you’re ready to put money down on Sony’s new-generation console, then the time is now. We don’t know what the supply situation will be like for the PS5, but now that the price has been announced ($500 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, $400 without), and despite Sony’s initial statement that pre-orders will start tomorrow, retailers are lining up to take your money.

Posts on social media have indicated GameStop locations are doing in-person pre-orders, albeit with very limited availability, while online a couple of retailers have started to offer the console. Pre-orders were briefly available on Walmart.com earlier but now appear to be sold out, and as of this writing the $500 console is available on Target’s website, but that will probably change soon.

We’ll keep an eye out for more sales and update this post as necessary — drop a note in the comments if you see something first.

Update (8:15 PM ET): Many of you are reporting that Target is already sold out. We haven’t seen pre-orders available elsewhere yet (Best Buy and Amazon most notably, although an Amazon placeholder page briefly appeared here), will update again when there’s more information available.

Update 2 (8:25 PM ET): GameStop has officially announced it’s taking pre-orders for the PS5. However, most people who’ve tried are unable to access the website at all. If you get an error message saying you’re blocked, then you’re in good company. If it works, then you may be able to get a system by clicking here.

GameStop PlayStation 5 - $499

GameStop PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - $399

Best Buy tweeted a link to its pre-order page too, but from here it appears mostly blank.

In this article: PS5, Amazon, Best Buy, pre-order, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, PlayStation 5, Target, Walmart, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
