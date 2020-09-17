PlayStation 5 pre-orders appear at retailers like Walmart and Target

If you’ve seen enough and you’re ready to put money down on Sony’s new-generation console, then the time is now. We don’t know what the supply situation will be like for the PS5, but now that the price has been announced ($500 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, $400 without), and despite Sony’s initial statement that pre-orders will start tomorrow, retailers are lining up to take your money.
Posts on social media have indicated GameStop locations are doing in-person pre-orders, albeit with very limited availability, while online a couple of retailers have started to offer the console. Pre-orders were briefly available on Walmart.com earlier but now appear to be sold out, and as of this writing the $500 console is available on Target’s website, but that will probably change soon.