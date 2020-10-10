Latest in Gear

Windows 10's October update is rolling out with a refreshed Start menu

You'll be able to cycle through your open tabs in Edge by alt-tabbing.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
49m ago
Windows 10 Start menu after the October 2020 Update
Microsoft

Your Start menu is about to get a fresh lick of paint. Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 10 October 2020 update, and while it’s far from the biggest update to the operating system, there are still few new things worth noting.

First, there’s that Start menu change. Microsoft says it has a streamlined design and there’s a more uniform look for tiles, which now have a transparent background. You can add an accent color to jazz things up a bit through the Start, taskbar and action center in Windows settings.

Microsoft Edge is now baked a bit more deeply into the OS. If you pin websites to your taskbar, whenever you hover over the icon, you’ll see all the tabs you have open for that site. In addition, Microsoft has changed up how alt-tab window switching works. Not only will you be able to zip through the apps you have open, you’ll see all of your open tabs in Edge in that view as well.

The update has a number of other features, including an option to bump up your display’s refresh rate directly from the system settings, rather than doing so through your graphics card software. Notifications now include app logos, making it easier to see at a glance where that ping is coming from. On the flip side, you won't get a notification when you shift to tablet mode on a 2-in-1 laptop. Meanwhile, Microsoft has cleaned some of the clutter out of the taskbar for new users.

As ever, it’ll take some time before Microsoft can roll the update out to everyone. It could be a few days or even weeks until it’s available on your PC or laptop.

