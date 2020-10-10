Windows 10's October update is rolling out with a refreshed Start menu

Your Start menu is about to get a fresh lick of paint. Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 10 October 2020 update, and while it’s far from the biggest update to the operating system, there are still few new things worth noting.
First, there’s that Start menu change. Microsoft says it has a streamlined design and there’s a more uniform look for tiles, which now have a transparent background. You can add an accent color to jazz things up a bit through the Start, taskbar and action center in Windows settings.