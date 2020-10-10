Windows 10's October update is rolling out with a refreshed Start menu

Microsoft Edge is now baked a bit more deeply into the OS. If you pin websites to your taskbar, whenever you hover over the icon, you’ll see all the tabs you have open for that site. In addition, Microsoft has changed up how alt-tab window switching works. Not only will you be able to zip through the apps you have open, you’ll see all of your open tabs in Edge in that view as well.

The update has a number of other features, including an option to bump up your display’s refresh rate directly from the system settings, rather than doing so through your graphics card software. Notifications now include app logos, making it easier to see at a glance where that ping is coming from. On the flip side, you won't get a notification when you shift to tablet mode on a 2-in-1 laptop. Meanwhile, Microsoft has cleaned some of the clutter out of the taskbar for new users.

As ever, it’ll take some time before Microsoft can roll the update out to everyone. It could be a few days or even weeks until it’s available on your PC or laptop.