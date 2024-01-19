X introduces audio and video calls for Android users

X (formerly Twitter) rolled out audio and video calling for iOS users back in October 2023. Now, the feature is coming to Android, with an engineer at X, @enriquebrgn, sharing the news in a post: "Audio and video calls on X slowly rolling out for Android users today! Update your app and call your mother."

Linda Yaccarino, X's CEO, first announced video chat on the platform last August as part of her and owner Elon Musk's plan to create an "everything" app. Of course, the perks that come along with their grand plan, including placing audio and video calls, are primarily available only to premium subscribers. However, any users can receive calls, whether or not they help fund Musk's dreams (which will cost you $8 per month or $84 annually).

If WhatsApp, Zoom, Teams and more are enough for you, it's easy to turn calls off on X. Go into settings and click privacy and safety, then direct messages. There, you'll see an option that says enable audio and video calling, which you can make sure is switched off. Alternatively, you can control who can call you on X. Limits include people in your address book, verified users and people you follow. These restrictions can be helpful to avoid unwanted calls, as the person on the other end of the line doesn't need your phone number to contact you.