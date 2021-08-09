Watch Xbox's Gamescom show in 11 minutes

OK, we'll be honest: The 2021 Xbox Gamescom show was fluffy. It was a 90-minute live YouTube event populated by drawn-out developer interviews, a mini-documentary on the trebuchet and slightly exciting updates to mid-tier titles, but there were also a few bright spots. Xbox cloud gaming is heading to Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One this holiday season; Psychonauts 2 got a shiny new launch trailer, and we got a closer look at Microsoft Flight Simulator and Forza Horizon 5. Competitive multiplayer is heading to Microsoft Flight Simulator this fall, while Forza Horizon 5's cover cars look truly spectacular.

See it all for yourself in our 11-minute cutdown.