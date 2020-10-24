Xbox Series X and Series S walkthrough is a day-one primer

In case you haven’t heard, Microsoft has two new Xbox consoles being released in just a few weeks, the Series X and Series S. We’ve already taken a close look at the more powerful Xbox Series X, but if you want to see a video of the new console in action, including the redesigned UI and a number of other new features, Microsoft has you covered. The company has just shared an extensive walk-through of what it’s like starting up the Xbox Series S or Series X for the first time, highlighting how fast the two consoles are.
Unsurprisingly, the focus here is all about speed — how fast things load, how fast you can switch between games, how fast you can add new titles to your library, and so on. After a quick overview of the home screen, which looks like an easy way to get at games you’ve been playing as well as new options to spend your money on, hosts Malik Prince and Harrison Hoffman jump into Gears 5 for the Xbox One. They call out the graphical improvements for older titles, though that’s something that’s rather tough to convey in a YouTube video.