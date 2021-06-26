Simplify your home audio with a $300 Yamaha soundbar and subwoofer

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

For movies, games and any other audio-visual media, the sound is what brings the entire theatrical experience together, so you shouldn’t neglect it in your setup. But while surround sound can deliver a more immersive experience, it requires space, equipment and a potentially complicated installation.

The Yamaha ATS-2090 offers an easier way to bring theatrical sound into your home, and you don’t have to be a tech wiz or audiophile to set it up correctly. This kit features a soundbar, a subwoofer and Alexa built in, all at just $300 ( a 14 percent discount).

The ATS-2090 packs 200 watts of power into a slim strip that takes little time to install. All you need is an HDMI or optical cable and you can start using this new audio setup. The kit also comes with a wireless subwoofer, so no complicated wiring is necessary to set it up. The entire setup can be managed with a companion app, which you can use to change between sound modes, music and more.

Between the soundbar and the subwoofer, you can enjoy deep bass and clear audio without the clutter of a full 5.1 setup. Yamaha achieves this thanks to its DTS Virtual 3D technology, which simulates the experience of surround sound and envelops you in spacious audio.

The ATS-2090 supports Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to do things like play music, listen to the news, set timers and ask questions. You can even use Spotify Connect, WiFi or Bluetooth to listen to podcasts and audiobooks. The soundbar is 36 inches long and slim enough to fit on most TV stands without getting in the way of your screen. From that position alone, you'll get clear sound that can be supplemented by the included subwoofer you can place anywhere in your room. The Yamaha ATS-2090’s intuitive features and easy setup make it an Amazon’s Choice product with an average user rating of 4.3 stars.

Streamline your audio setup and experience better sound than your TV can deliver with the Yamaha ATS-2090. This soundbar and wireless subwoofer set are currently on sale for $300 , down from $349.

Prices subject to change.