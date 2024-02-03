You won’t be able to use a Bluetooth mouse with Apple Vision Pro

Apple released a new support document for the Vision Pro on Friday night, and it clarifies which accessories will — and won’t — work with the headset. While Apple says it is compatible with “most” Bluetooth keyboards, including its own and other manufacturers’, the Vision Pro doesn’t support Bluetooth mice. Vision Pro owners will be to use Apple’s Magic Trackpad, though.

Apple Vision Pro officially hit shelves yesterday, and there are hundreds of apps for productivity and entertainment available at launch. With eye and hand tracking for precision navigation and controls, there isn’t necessarily a need for a mouse, but some people probably would have liked to use one for certain tasks. However, it is compatible with plenty of other accessories that are critical for certain experiences, like gaming controllers. According to Apple, “All controllers with MFi (Made for iPhone) designation work with Apple Vision Pro. This includes controllers by Xbox, PlayStation, and any controller that works with iPadOS.”

And, while it supports Bluetooth keyboards, you may need to upgrade if you use an older Apple keyboard. According to Apple, its older models that use removable batteries will not work with the Vision Pro.