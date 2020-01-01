YouTube's AI-generated video chapters could help you skip lengthy intros

YouTube chapters can help you quickly navigate a video, but you often don’t have that luxury when creators have to add them by hand. There might not be as much of a rush going forward. The 9to5Google team reports that YouTube is testing automatic, AI-generated video chapters, A machine learning system creates the chapters by looking for text. In other words, a producer who’s been thoughtful enough to title sections in the video itself might not have to add chapters later.

The internet giant is currently experimenting with auto chapters for a “small group of videos,” and is giving creators chances to opt out and offer feedback.