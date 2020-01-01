Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

YouTube's AI-generated video chapters could help you skip lengthy intros

They're only in testing so far.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
39m ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BRAZIL - 2020/10/09: In this photo illustration the YouTube logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

YouTube chapters can help you quickly navigate a video, but you often don’t have that luxury when creators have to add them by hand. There might not be as much of a rush going forward. The 9to5Google team reports that YouTube is testing automatic, AI-generated video chapters, A machine learning system creates the chapters by looking for text. In other words, a producer who’s been thoughtful enough to title sections in the video itself might not have to add chapters later.

The internet giant is currently experimenting with auto chapters for a “small group of videos,” and is giving creators chances to opt out and offer feedback.

This won’t help with videos with subtler transitions between sections. It also won’t be surprising if some creators balk at AI organizing their videos. If the technology works well, however, it could be helpful for producers who’d rather not go to the trouble of adding timestamps. And of course, it could be useful for viewers — you might not have to wade through two minutes of introduction for a five-minute video.

In this article: YouTube, Google, internet, AI, Machine learning, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out without a pandemic

Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out without a pandemic

View
Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

View
Watch a Porsche Taycan break the Guinness World Record for an EV drift

Watch a Porsche Taycan break the Guinness World Record for an EV drift

View
Logitech's Folio Touch iPad keyboard is cheaper and more versatile than Apple's

Logitech's Folio Touch iPad keyboard is cheaper and more versatile than Apple's

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr