YouTube and Tribeca are running a free global film festival

With traditional film festivals off the cards for now to limit the spread of COVID-19, some are turning to YouTube to shine a spotlight on movies. Tribeca Enterprises has teamed up with the service for a free online showcase that will include features, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and interviews from festivals around the world.

The virtual festival is called We Are One: A Global Film Festival and it'll run from May 29th to June 7th. Video pages will include donation links to benefit the World Health Organization and local COVID-19 relief efforts. Both "new and classic" movies will be on offer, organizers told the Hollywood Reporter, but it's not clear if We Are One will include premieres that had been earmarked for postponed or cancelled festivals. The full lineup will be announced later.