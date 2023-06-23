YouTube's new tool can automatically dub videos into other languages

YouTube has plans to go beyond translated subtitles by allowing creators to dub videos into other spoken languages. At VidCon, the company announced yesterday that it's testing an AI-powered dubbing service called Aloud, developed at Google's Area 120 incubator, The Verge reported. The tool would eliminate the time and often great expense required to create a dub the usual way (with human translators and narrators), allowing creators to reach a wider global audience.

Aloud promises a "quality dub in just a few minutes" using AI. The tool first creates a text-based translation that creators can check and edit, then generates a dub. Users can choose different narrators, how to publish and more. Best of all, the service is available for "no charge," Aloud's website states.

YouTube is currently testing the tool with "hundreds" of creators, YouTube's VP of product management, Amjad Hanif, told The Verge. It's currently available in English and lets you dub into Spanish and Portugese with "more languages coming soon," according to Aloud.

From a user perspective, the setting appears as an "Audio track" toggle in the gear icon, just below subtitles. An example of that is from the Amoeba Sisters science channel trailer, which uses English as a native language, with a dubbed Spanish language option created by Aloud's AI.

The ability to easily dub languages can expand a creator's reach without the need to do anything else, Google said in its keynote. There's no mention yet as to when Aloud's dubbing tool will be available more widely. In the future, though, YouTube will "make translated audio tracks sound like the creator's voice, with more expression and lip sync," Hanif said.

