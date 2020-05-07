Latest in Gear

Image credit: fizkes via Getty Images

Zoom acquires security startup Keybase to offer end-to-end encryption

Encrypted meetings will only be available for paid customers.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
48m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Focused young african businessman wear headphones study online watching webinar podcast on laptop listening learning education course conference calling make notes sit at work desk, elearning concept
fizkes via Getty Images

In its latest effort to beef up security, Zoom has acquired Keybase, a popular startup that provides encrypted communication services -- like secure messaging and file sharing. The deal is part of Zoom’s 90-day plan to address security issues brought to light by the recent surge in demand. 

In a blog post, Zoom said it plans to offer an end-to-end encrypted meeting mode to all paid accounts in the near future. When Keybase is implemented, CNBC explains, paid Zoom users who schedule meetings will be able to choose end-to-end encryption. The setting will prevent anyone from calling in by phone, and it will disable cloud-based meeting recordings.

With so many people working and learning from home due to the coronavirus crisis, Zoom has seen a huge uptick in use. But that exposed critical underlying security flaws. Zoom has issued fixes, vowed to win back users’ trust, formed a security council and made other changes. But we’ve seen school districts ban Zoom over these issues, and plenty of competitors are looking to take advantage of Zoom’s missteps. 

Keybase, which has a team of just 25, is Zoom’s first acquisition in its nine-year history, CNBC reports. Fittingly, the deal was worked out over Zoom, and Keybase co-founder Max Krohn said not having to travel allowed the deal to close about 25 percent faster. Time will tell if other businesses trust Zoom enough to hash out their deals over the platform.

In this article: zoom, keybase, encrypted, end-to-end, video calls, startup, security, acquisition, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

View
Apple MacBook Pro review (13-inch, 2020): Easier to recommend

Apple MacBook Pro review (13-inch, 2020): Easier to recommend

View
Wink smart home users have one week to subscribe or be shut off

Wink smart home users have one week to subscribe or be shut off

View
Gocycle’s GXi is a folding e-bike with few equals

Gocycle’s GXi is a folding e-bike with few equals

View
FCC slaps Sinclair with $48 million record-breaking fine

FCC slaps Sinclair with $48 million record-breaking fine

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr