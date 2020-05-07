Zoom acquires security startup Keybase to offer end-to-end encryption

In its latest effort to beef up security, Zoom has acquired Keybase, a popular startup that provides encrypted communication services -- like secure messaging and file sharing. The deal is part of Zoom’s 90-day plan to address security issues brought to light by the recent surge in demand.

In a blog post, Zoom said it plans to offer an end-to-end encrypted meeting mode to all paid accounts in the near future. When Keybase is implemented, CNBC explains, paid Zoom users who schedule meetings will be able to choose end-to-end encryption. The setting will prevent anyone from calling in by phone, and it will disable cloud-based meeting recordings.