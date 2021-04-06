2K is reportedly preparing a Marvel 'XCOM' game and a Borderlands spin-off

Fresh rumors suggest 2K is readying a host of new titles including a Marvel strategy game from its subsidiary, and XCOM studio, Firaxis and a Borderlands spinoff featuring Tiny Tina. The scuttlebutt is the product of a leaked games list posted to Reddit and later verified by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, according to Video Games Chronicle.

Though the XCOM series traces its roots back to the '90s, 2K brought on Firaxis to reboot it beginning with XCOM: Enemy Unknown in 2012. The turn-based tactical shooter spawned several more instalments, including a prequel called The Bureau: XCOM Declassified and sequels XCOM 2 and XCOM: Chimera Squad.

But, the tactical format's versatility could also make make it a good fit for Marvel's superheroes, each of who boast their own unique abilities. Other notable entries from the sub-genre include Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a crossover released on the Nintendo Switch in 2017. And, long before that, the Fire Emblem series of tactical war sims. By throwing Marvel's popular superheroes into the XCOM mix, 2K could capture a whole new audience.

Yes this 2K leak is real but I'm not sure all of it is going to be at E3. Can't wait for Marvel XCOM though https://t.co/6TxZSk8hDa — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 3, 2021

As for the Borderlands spinoff, the leaked list claims it's called Wonderlands and stars Tiny Tina, a fan favorite character who first appeared in the second game and has been in all the main instalments since. She's also being played by Ariana Greenblatt (of Love and Monsters fame) in the upcoming Borderlands movie from schlock jockey Eli Roth.

Borderlands developer Gearbox recently merged with publishing giant Embracer, an ever-expanding company that has been aggressively snapping up independent studios. At the time of the deal, Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford said he would continue to run the company and work with 2K as publisher on the Borderlands series.

In addition, the leak suggests 2K will publish a new action game described as “Cthulhu meets Saints Row,” which rumors suggest could hail from Mafia developer Hangar 13. Reports previously indicated the studio was working on a new IP believed to be an open-world sci-fi game. What all of this has to do with H.P. Lovecraft's monstrous entity, however, is anyone's guess.