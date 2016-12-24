Fitbit drops its attempt to ban Jawbone device sales

We've asked Fitbit for comment and will let you know if it can offer its own statement. However, its ITC filing suggests that Jawbone isn't exactly scoring a resounding victory. Fitbit says it's dropping the case because, for all intents and purposes, Jawbone is no longer a significant threat. Jawbone's shares are "worth nothing," Fitbit claims, and the company has supposedly either filed for bankruptcy or is defaulting on its debts.

Jawbone maintains that it has no plans to declare bankruptcy. However, there's no doubt that it's hurting between its smaller market share and reports (however flawed) that it's having trouble making payments. Simply speaking, Fitbit isn't concerned that Jawbone is about to stage a comeback -- its market lead isn't about to disappear any time soon.