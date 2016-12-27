Samsung's 'creative' CES ideas: Bluetooth toy tags and skin care

The Tag+ is a button that imagines connecting to toys and smartphone apps alike via Bluetooth LE. Kids can shake, long-press, tap or bump the tag to prompt responses from a connected app. The demo video isn't clear on why this is better than just an app by itself, but it does look like a cheap, standard way for adding connected features to kids toys ( ...about that).

The other two products appeal to our vanity, as the S-Skin setup teams a microneedle patch with a handheld analyzer, that obtains information about your skin (via physical contact) and your environment. It delivers all of that data to an app that recommends treatment, and tracks changes over time. Meanwhile, the Lumini takes the approach of analyzing skin condition with a photo to identify issues like pimples before they reach the surface.

There's no way to know which, if any, of these will become real products/businesses, but Samsung says that of last year's entries, five (including WELT) have successfully spun off.