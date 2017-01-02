'Blade Runner' fan project recreates a whole set in VR

There isn't much work left at this point. Lengele mainly wants to spruce up the washroom and add a few more details. The biggest challenge is simply creating a modern VR experience. The creator only has a first-generation Oculus Rift developer kit, which isn't going to cut it circa 2017 -- he'll need to try things out with a newer headset before you can walk through Deckard's living room as easily as you would in real life. Even so, this might just give you something to do if the Blade Runner 2049 VR experience just doesn't cut it. Let's just hope that the copyright holders don't mind the project's existence, as we've seen what happens when they do.