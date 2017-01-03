UK vinyl sales hit a 25-year high in 2016

Prince's Purple Rain features in the top 10, too, but new releases also enjoyed success. Somewhat surprisingly, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 was the third best-selling vinyl of the year. Other formats didn't fare so well in 2016. CD sales declined by over 10 percent, and downloads slipped even further, by almost 30 percent.

More people than ever are streaming music, as you'd probably expect. In fact, 45 billion audio streams were served in 2016, which is a mammoth 68 percent increase over the previous year -- and that doesn't even include YouTube data. And in December, more than 1 billion audio streams were served in a single week for the first time.

Even though streaming is becoming ever more popular, 2016 marked the ninth consecutive year of growth in vinyl sales. It probably doesn't hurt than you can now pick up a record on your emergency milk run. According to a study conducted last year by ICM Unlimited, though, 48 percent of vinyl buyers don't play their purchases and 7 percent don't even own a turntable -- suggesting that many consumers buy the format for its aesthetic and collector value, rather than the analogue sound.