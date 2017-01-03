WeMo's smart home upgrades include a dimmer switch

The dimmer switch doesn't have a price as we write this, but it should work with Amazon Alexa-powered devices, Google Home, IFTTT and Nest thermostats when it arrives in the spring.

As for all your other devices? You're set there, too. The WeMo Mini smart plug gives you remote control over the power to virtually any electricity-powered device, including scheduling and responses to the time of day. If you want to turn a lamp on at sunset or start a fan when you go to bed, you can make it happen. It supports the same ecosystems as the dimmer switch and should reach stores later this month for $35.

