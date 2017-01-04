Blue's first wireless headphones nix the cord, keep the built-in amp

Blue's first wireless headphones are called Satellite and while the company hasn't revealed a price just yet, the device is expected to go on sale later this year. Rather than using the same hinged design we've seen on the company's previous two headphone models, Satellite features a more common folding headband and soft leather earpads for a premium feel. Inside, the analog amplifier is paired with Bluetooth 4.1 and Apt-X to deliver high-fidelity sound in a more portable package.

The addition of a built-in amp isn't all that makes Blue's Satellite different than the likes of Bose, Sony and other companies making noise-cancelling headphones. Instead of using a single pair of drivers for both audio and the active noise cancellation (ANC), Blue opted for two sets of drivers: one handles sound while the other is dedicated to the ANC tech. The company says this means improved sound quality for the set of wireless headphones. What's more, Blue lists these as the first to include both a built-in amp and dedicated drivers for noise cancellation.

On the outside, there are controls for Bluetooth pairing, ANC and the amp. Like Mo-Fi, there are three amplifier modes -- Off, On and On+ -- to employ that tech as you see fit. The opposite earcup houses controls for volume, play/pause and skipping tracks. And yes, Satellite will come with a 3-meter cable so you can use the same headphones wired to a mobile device or alongside a more robust audio setup you might have at home. Blue isn't talking battery life just yet either, but you can bet we'll be asking about it when we get our hands on the Satellite here in Vegas.