Nikon's D5600 mid-range DSLR hits the US this month for $800

Nikon revealed its D5600 camera back in November, but at the time it didn't share any pricing or availability details. Today, however, it announced that the mid-range DSLR will arrive in the US later this month for $800, which includes an 18-55mm AF-P DX Nikkor lens. Compared to the D500, Nikon focused on connectivity improvements with the new model, adding support for Bluetooth and NFC. Additionally, the 3.2-inch touchscreen now features functions like cropping and a frame-advance bar.