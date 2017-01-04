Show More Results

Nikon's D5600 mid-range DSLR hits the US this month for $800

The camera is a minor update to the D5500 from 2015.

Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
39m ago in Cameras
Nikon revealed its D5600 camera back in November, but at the time it didn't share any pricing or availability details. Today, however, it announced that the mid-range DSLR will arrive in the US later this month for $800, which includes an 18-55mm AF-P DX Nikkor lens. Compared to the D500, Nikon focused on connectivity improvements with the new model, adding support for Bluetooth and NFC. Additionally, the 3.2-inch touchscreen now features functions like cropping and a frame-advance bar.

Other than that, you get a 24.2-megapixel sensor (DX-format), an Expeed 4 image processor, 5 frames-per-second continuous shooting and a max ISO of 25,600. All told, that should be more than enough to get some Nikon fans excited about the D5600.

Gallery: Nikon D5600 press images | 11 Photos

11

