Sony's Chromecast soundbar and sub blast the bass under your sofa

The HT-CT290 is another space-saving option that's super slim and can easily be mounted on the wall without becoming an eye sore. It also has a wireless subwoofer, Bluetooth connectivity and simulated surround sound with 300 watts of power. If you need an audio upgrade for your 4K and HDR viewing, the HT-CT800 packs in Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio. In other words, you can enjoy uncompressed audio with those stunning visuals. You can also use Sony's wireless surround sound speakers and multi-room audio gear with the HT-CT800 and the soundbar/sub combo plays nice with Google Home.

Last but not least, Sony's flagship soundbar for 2017 is the HT-ST5000. A key feature here is Dolby Atmos and high-resolution audio support. The company sees this device as the core of a home theater setup, so it has three HDMI ports, one HDMI ARC connection, a USB jack and Bluetooth connectivity as well as digital optical and analog options. It also works with Google Home which means you can use Google Assistant to control music and other sounds with ease.

Like most of its audio announcements at CES, Sony isn't revealing any pricing or exact availability. The company says we can expect all of these soundbars to arrive this spring.

