Zigbee crafts a universal language for smart home devices

More details of how Dotdot works will be available over the course of 2017. You aren't going to get all your answers right away, unfortunately. However, one of the first practical demos will involve Dotdot devices running on a Thread network -- even at this early stage, it's more than a theoretical exercise.

The Zigbee Alliance has a clear interest in creating Dotdot. While it's open, it also makes Zigbee a go-to technology for IoT gear. Why focus on a competing network standard when you can just use Dotdot and expand its support? However, it will still help in practice. Instead of having to cherry pick smart home products based on their protocols, you can focus on their quality.