Introducing the Best of CES 2017 finalists!

Most of our editors eschewed the typical New Year's Eve celebrations and arrived in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. One of us even arrived on December 31st and spent the last few hours of 2016 in bed. All of that just to give our all to the annual tradition that is CES. We spent the past few days walking the show floor, attending evening events and covering press conferences just to bring you the very best from CES 2017. And now, we're ready to bring to you the finalists for our annual Best of CES awards.

Below you'll find our selections for all 15 categories, which range from best accessibility tech to the best wearable we've seen at the show. We'll announce our category winners tomorrow, which is also when we'll reveal our Best of the Best award recipient, the most coveted prize of them all. That special award is selected from our pool of category winners.

If you want your voice heard too -- no worries! There's an additional category for People's Choice, where you can vote for your favorite entry in our compilation of finalists. Just head on over to our poll right here to vote and the one with the most votes will win our special People's Choice award. All award winners will be announced at a special ceremony tomorrow at our CES stage, so be sure to come back right here on Engadget around 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon to watch it all unfold.