    Image credit: Will Lipman
    Introducing the Best of CES 2017 finalists!

    Here's our list of nominees for all 15 categories.

    Nicole Lee, @nicole
    31m ago in Gadgetry
    Most of our editors eschewed the typical New Year's Eve celebrations and arrived in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. One of us even arrived on December 31st and spent the last few hours of 2016 in bed. All of that just to give our all to the annual tradition that is CES. We spent the past few days walking the show floor, attending evening events and covering press conferences just to bring you the very best from CES 2017. And now, we're ready to bring to you the finalists for our annual Best of CES awards.

    Below you'll find our selections for all 15 categories, which range from best accessibility tech to the best wearable we've seen at the show. We'll announce our category winners tomorrow, which is also when we'll reveal our Best of the Best award recipient, the most coveted prize of them all. That special award is selected from our pool of category winners.

    If you want your voice heard too -- no worries! There's an additional category for People's Choice, where you can vote for your favorite entry in our compilation of finalists. Just head on over to our poll right here to vote and the one with the most votes will win our special People's Choice award. All award winners will be announced at a special ceremony tomorrow at our CES stage, so be sure to come back right here on Engadget around 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon to watch it all unfold.

    Best Accessibility Tech

    Whill Model M

    Despite the boom in technological innovations, wheelchairs have seen little improvements over the last decade. Whill is an all-terrain wheelchair that navigates different surfaces with ease. The latest Model M, launched this year, is a powered vehicle with a patented omni-wheel technology that keeps the wheelchair stable over obstacles and rough terrain. The maneuverability, coupled with the compact design, allows people with disability to navigate both uneven and small spaces comfortably. The FDA-approved machine has three speed modes plus a stationary one so it doesn't slide or move in case someone knocks into it.

    Dring Smartcane

    The smartcane, from French startup Nov'in, has movement sensors and an alert system that connects directly to the GSM network. In case of a fall or emergencies, the cane can be used to send an alert to a caregiver who can respond with a signal so the cane user knows help is on the way. An accompanying app uses algorithms to learn the user's habits and movements based on the data collected from the cane. It uses those habits to deduce low activity, tiredness, and other changes in walking patterns that can be linked to a deteriorating condition.

    Aira

    Aira is a service for the blind and visually impaired. But instead of helping you "see," it basically communicates to an Aira agent, who will act as your eyes for you. You can use either a pair of smart glasses or just your phone's camera for it to work. The company promises that this will help blind folks do everything from grocery shopping to calling an Uber.

    Best Startup

    Sevenhugs smart remote

    Most "universal" remotes are still limited in the number of devices that they can control. However the Smart Remote from Sevenhugs will work on just about anything. Literally, anything. This remote is packed with internal position sensors and transmits via WiFi, Bluetooth and infrared. A slew of third-party APIs allow it to control not just your home theater system but also everything from your Hue lights and Nest thermostat, to smart kitchen appliances and home IoT devices. It can even interact with real world objects: point it at a window to get real-time weather updates, point it at the front door to order an Uber.

    Aira

    While visually impaired folks have little difficulty leading normal, productive lives, they can occasionally need a bit of help with some tasks -- like making shopping lists or reading off of restaurant menus. For these times, the Aira is here to help. The system uses a video feed from smart glasses or a phone's camera to connect the user with an Aira agent who sees what they see and can help guide the user through their task in real time. The video feed isn't constant, mind you, it's designed to act more as an on-demand assist rather than a replacement of the user's existing assistance systems.

    Amber Agriculture

    You've heard of the smart home, but what about the smart farm? Amber Agriculture has developer sensors and a monitoring system for grain silos, allowing farmers to remotely track the moisture and quality of their stored crops. A few days of high humidity could hit a farmer's wallet pretty hard, so having this kind of intelligence could really help business boom. Beyond that, there's there potential to help solve spoilage problems around the world, too -- that would be a big help in a lot of countries.

    Ampd Energy

    Forget noisy, gross diesel generators -- Amp'd Energy has cooked up a huge array of batteries called a silo meant to act like a power bank when a building's power goes out. It's incredibly quick to switch on (great for hospitals and other sites where power is critical) and it shouldn't require any maintenance because of it how it constantly monitors its own internal systems. Curiously, it's a really beautiful machine too, but the design wasn't just meant to score style points: it's also about keeping everything compact and easy to manage.

    Best digital health and fitness product

    Willow smart breast pump

    Breast pumps, traditionally, are hefty and require you to be tethered to the wall, which isn't good for busy moms on the go. Willow's bra-worn smart breast pump is designed to be used on the go, saving valuable time and freeing them from having a dedicated expression session. In addition, the device can calculate the volume of milk that's been expressed, enabling parents to keep track of their little one's nutrition.

    Plume Flow

    There are many wearable devices on the market today, but Flow isn't your average one. The device tracks air quality around to help you avoid bad pollution, including dust exhaust fumes and other dangerous gases. Best of all, it looks sleek and comes with a strap which can be attached to your backpack or pants belt loops. Could be useful for your next trip to a big city.

    Sleep Number 360 smart bed

    If anything is certain in life, it's that you need great sleep to be happy. With its 360 smart bed, Sleep Number promises to make your nights (and days) more comfortable than ever before. The bed auto-adjusts as you toss and turn in your sleep, using your every movement to contour itself to your body. And, in case you're a snorter, the 360 smart bed features a flexible base that kindle tilts your head upwards as you're asleep. Let's just hope it doesn't cost too much when it launches later this year.

    Fisher-Price SmartCycle

    Yes, it's the inspiration for plenty of eye-rolling about millennial kids and their refusal to go outside and play. But if you live in Alaska and it's the winter and you want your rugrats to work out, this could be halfway useful. Not to mention that the kids can play educational games that'll help them learn STEM subjects. So, not as bad as those angsty think-pieces made out.

    Best wearable

    Misfit Vapor

    As Misfit's first touchscreen smartwatch, the Vapor already promises to offer a compelling combination of a user-friendly interface and the company's established fitness tracking capabilities. But it's really the watch's addition of built-in GPS and heart rate tracking that excites us. This is a watch that has expanded its activity monitoring features while adding some smartwatch-like tools such as notifications and music playback control, and all for a very reasonable $199. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the Vapor looks really pretty -- an important characteristic that many other wearables have yet to nail.

    Willow smart breast pump

    Sure, smart breast pumps aren't at all novel, but one that moms can slip inside their nursing bras and free up their hands is. The Willow is a pair of motorized cups that relieves women from having to hold up a device while pumping or being chained to a wall outlet. It is easy to use -- just push a button to start pumping, and press the up or down keys to adjust intensity. Willow also tracks the amount of milk being collected in its included disposable bags and sends that data to a companion app, so caregivers can better understand how much they have to feed their babies. Plus, the teardrop-shaped cups look modern and not-horrifying, which is more than we can say for other breast pumps out there. At $429, these things aren't cheap, but they could be a gift to busy moms who need more time to themselves.

    Everlast and PIQ boxing glove

    There are plenty of activity trackers for golf, tennis and so many other sports, but what about boxing? Everlast and PIQ have teamed up to attach a motion sensor to a boxing glove to track your facepunching. That data is then crunched to tell you the type of punch, impact and force that you produce during your sparring sessions. You can then post it to social media, you know, to warn your Facebook friends not to mess with you on a night out.

    Casio Android Wear watch

    The fact that the Casio WSD-F20 is one of the first to run Android Wear 2.0 is nice, but it's the device's built-in low-power GPS and offline maps in color that has us paying closer attention. The rugged watch has new button guards and a protective bezel that make it hardier than its predecessor, which is important for its target audience. It may be pricier than a typical Android Wear watch, but the Casio WSD-F20 offers enough differentiating features to justify that premium, at least for outdoor enthusiasts.

    Best automotive technology

    Honda Rider Assist

    Keeping a motorcycle upright at high speeds is simple, mostly you just have to hang on. Yet, when a bike is slowly cruising through a parking lot, in traffic, or at a stop, balance is handled by the rider. That can be difficult on larger, heavier cycles like cruisers. Honda's trying to make those types of low-stability situations easier with its new Riding Assist technology. A system that keeps a bike upright even without an actual rider. It's an impressive feat considering the company's not using gyroscopes but instead is utilizing the research it's gleamed from the UniCub.

    Honda NueV

    The future of driving is full of electric motors, autonomy and AI. ll of those are great when you're stuck in traffic and want to lower your carbon footprint. But when it comes down to it, there are people out that still like to drive and Honda's NueV concept keeps those folks in mind while looking into the next decade. And whether you're in control or a robot is, the car's Emotion Engine AI, is there to be your automated friend. Plus the car looks like someone shrunk a Honda Element down.

    Chrysler Portal

    The connected generation is eventually going to have kids. That's where Chrysler's tiny minivan of the future comes in. The electric vehicle has three rows of seating, but any of the rear seats can be removed for storage or when you're not dragging around other folks. It's also highly connected with a fold down display, an intercom so the driver can talk to the passengers in the back and for the ultimate social media addicts, a selfie cam that gets everyone in the picture.

    Toyota Concept-i

    A car designed by millennials for millennials. Yeah it sounds a bit ridiculous, but the car itself is a reminder that while the the future of driving isn't just SUVs. Instead the tiny four seater with its gullwing doors is a sporty-looking design masterpiece that's done away with all the large, black rectangular slabs and instead the white interior becomes a display when important information needs to be shared and a moment before. Maybe those millennials are on to something?

    Best home theater product

    Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar

    Sony's flagship soundbar for 2017 doubles as the audio hub for your living room audio. It packs a ton of ports as well as Bluetooth for wireless connectivity for your phone. If you fancy voice controls, the HT-ST5000 plays nice with Google Home so you can use Google Assistant to situate the Dolby Atmos sound.

    Mohu wireless antenna

    Mohu seeks to ride OTA antenna users of that unsightly cord that runs up the wall to most of the TV accessories. Mohu instead connects to your television over WiFi to provide access to all of the channels you're able to receive for free.

    Dish AirTV

    The AirTV is a $99 set-top box that offers access to Sling TV, Netflix, Android TV and over-the-air channels. With a $35 add-on, the device can connect to your OTA antenna for all of that local content you get for free. It also features a well-designed universal guide that organizes all of those content sources.

    Razer Project Ariana (projector)

    Razer's Project Valerie is an extension of the gaming company's Chroma lighting. Rather than just lighting up a keyboard, this is a 4K projector that expands your game outside of a monitor. It also acts as a regular projector, but thanks to its on-board cameras, it can adjust the picture to account for furniture and other objects that would usually warp images.

    Best connected home product

    Sevenhugs Smart Remote

    Sevenhugs' Smart Remote is a truly universal remote. As well as handling your home theater setup, it can also manage your smart home, controlling thermostats, lights, Sonos speakers, and nearly 25,000 other connected devices. It does all this with a combination of infrared, WiFi, Bluetooth, position sensors and some API smarts. You can even set it to order you an Uber just by pointing it at your front door.

    Emotech Olly Machine Learning Assistant

    There have been a lot of Amazon Echo-like personal assistants here at CES, but Emotech's Olly is a little different. It uses machine learning to adjust its behavior based on your personality. If you're a bubbly person, Olly will spin around and talk with pep. If you're more serious, Olly will be. It's this intelligent use of AI that sets Emotech's creation apart from the crowd.

    Whirlpool Zera Food Recycler

    Whirlpool's Zera Food Recycler is a new kitchen appliance that will turn your food scraps into rich fertilizer with hardly any work on your part at all. Plug it in, throw your food into the chute along with an odor-killing additive, and after a week you'll have some plant food.

    Mattel Aristotle

    Mattel's Aristotle is like an Amazon Echo, but for children. Rather than ordering food or hailing an Uber, though, Aristotle is more like a tutor that grows with your kids. It starts out as a baby monitor, then it can read stories, or even help with homework. There are also some cool features to help your kid grow a little -- like asking Aristotle to speak a foreign language for an hour each day, or programming it to only respond if your kid minds their ps and qs.

    Best innovation (disruptive tech)

    Honda Rider Assist

    A motorcycle that can balance itself? It's one of those applications of technology that looks like magic, but it's real. Honda's built technology that helps motorcycles stay upright — whether or not there's a rider on board. Obviously, the more important application of the tech will be making it less likely that riders tip over, but it's pretty damn cool to see a motorcycle standing up in a paring lot all on its own. The days of the humble kickstand may be numbered.

    Razer Project Ariana (projector)

    For years, gaming technology has sought to make games more and more realistic and immersive. Razer's Project Ariana project definitely ratchets up the immersion factor here by turning your living room into something that more closely resembles a drive-in theater — but instead of watching a movie, you're playing a game. The projector expands the standard viewable area of a game to show you everything on the periphery that isn't normally seen on-screen. It's kind of like watching an all-encompassing IMAX movie. You'll need to have a pretty large, blank wall to really take advantage of it, but this could be a serious upgrade to anyone's gaming cave.

    LG OLED W-Series

    Yes, every year at CES TVs get thinner. But this year, LG revealed a massive, beautiful TV the size of three quarters stacked on top of each other. It's notably thinner than your iPhone. Beyond the impressive feat of engineering, this TV could eventually change the way we setup our living rooms. For years, bigger and bigger screens have become dominating centerpieces of the living room. A TV that disappears into your wall could go a long way towards making our living spaces less TV-centric.

    Best mobile device

    BlackBerry Mercury

    When TCL announced it was in change of the future of BlackBerry hardware, some were concerned. Based on the reaction this 'Mercury' prototype, TCL might be onto something. While most of the specs are being withheld for now, the physical keyboard is back (complete with touch sensitivity and a fingerprint sensor) and the preliminary camera is way nicer than we had hoped. Wrap all of that in a sturdy, handsome aluminum frame and it's start to look like BlackBerry might be back.

    ZenFone AR

    Google's Tango technology has been in the works for a long time, but we didn't love the first phone it was built into. The second Tango phone -- the ZenFone AR -- addresses most of our biggest concerns. It's actually pocketable, for one, and packs a high-end Snapdragon chipset and a whopping 8GB of RAM for speedier augmented reality performance. It's more than just an AR machine, though: it also supports Google's Daydream VR just for good measure.

    Samsung Chromebook Plus

    Samsung's Chromebook Plus is an impressive Chrome OS machine with great stylus support and access to the Google Play Store for Android apps -- both firsts for the platform. And for those of you wondering why this is here, well, look at it this way: it's a mobile device in the same way that an iPad Pro is. Dig?

    ZTE Blade V8 Pro

    ZTE's Blade line of smartphones is well-known abroad, but the company is finally bringing it to the US with the Blade V8 Pro. More importantly, it packs plenty of goodies for $230: there's a bright 5.5-inch full HD display here, a solid body that feels better than other mid-range phones we've see at the show and a dual-camera that's actually surprisingly good. Who says every important phone has to be a pricey one?

    Best TV product

    LG OLED W-Series

    Last year's winner is back and better than ever. The W-Series OLED is so skinny it mounts flush to the wall with magnets, looking more like a piece of modern art than a TV. That's thanks to an innovative design that pushes its electronics into an Atmos-capable soundbar connected by a thin cable. This year's TV is better, brighter, and with support for emerging HDR tech like Hybrid-Log Gamma and Advanced HDR, even harder to beat.

    Samsung QLED 4K lineup

    To fight back against OLED technology, Samsung has new metal quantum dots that make its TVs look every bit as good on the show floor. Dubbed QLED, they can pump up the brightness without losing their ability to display color. Additionally, the Invisible Connection fiber cable-to-breakout box and embedded zero-gap hinge mean they're not just beautiful looking, they're also easy to install and live with.

    Sony OLED

    It's easy to forget that Sony had OLED TVs years ago before ditching the technology, but the XBR-A1E is a triumphant return. It combines impressive video quality and Sony's advanced video processing with an "Acoustic Surface" display that emits sound directly from the screen itself. A subwoofer tucked away in its stand helps fill out the sound while cutting out any distractions from its amazing picture.

    Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs

    The Fire TV platform started in a box, shrunk down to a stick, and now it's finally squeezed directly into flat-screen TVs. Amazon and Chinese manufacturer are bringing the TVs to market under three brand names (Westinghouse, Element and Seiki). No matter which name is on the box, you can expect a guide that blends OTA and streaming video, Alexa-powered voice control and, of course, apps.

    Best gaming product

    Razer Project Ariana

    Razer's Project Ariana is an extension of the gaming company's Chroma lighting. Rather than just brightening up a keyboard, this is a 4K projector that expands your game outside of a monitor. It's pretty trippy, and unlike Microsoft's similar IllumiRoom concept, Ariana will hopefully be reality by the year's end.

    Roccat Mouse

    Roccat's latest wireless gaming mouse is its lowest-latency model yet, offering zero lag and complete 1:1 accuracy between your movements and the action on-screen. The Leadr comes with a (rather stylish) upright charging dock and a cable that can charge the mouse while you continue playing. Plus, it has an extra joystick on the inside of the mouse that can be used to scroll or increase throttle in racing games, for example. Sorry, folks -- the days of blaming poor gameplay on your wireless mouse are over.

    NVIDIA GeForce Now for Mac and PCs

    Nvidia GeForce Now is a game streaming service that lets you rent a virtual gaming PC to play your games on the move. It'll let you play any game you own on something as weak as a MacBook Air, for a price.

    REDACTED

    More information to follow.

    Best offbeat product

    L'Oreal & Withings hairbursh

    Everything has to have sensors these days, including the simple hairbrush, apparently. Withings and L'Oreal teamed up this year to bring us the Kérastase Hair Coach, a comb that tracks your brushing technique with a built in gyroscope. The handle will vibrate if you start pulling too hard, and a conductivity sensor will highlight if your hair is too wet or dry. All of the data is fed into a smartphone app which gives you tips based on your brushing habits. Overkill? Absolutely, but it's ridiculous enough to warrant a place on our list.

    Fisher-Price stationary bike

    At first blush, the Smart Cycle seems absurd. An exercise bike for kids? Is this what society has come to? But hold on a second. The device could be useful when the weather takes a turn and your little ones are trapped inside for hours on end. Instead of running rampant in the living room, they can hop on this machine instead and play a game displayed on a companion tablet. The pre-loaded apps are also educational, teaching literacy and other useful skills. Yes, it's sort of like a spin class for kids, and while that might sound depressing it could improve people's health.

    POP-I E-ink Backpack

    The clothes may make the man but what about his backpack? Well, if it's the the newest creation from Pop-I, it can say anything you want it to. The company has embedded a flexible 10-inch e-ink display in its rear panel which, when paired to your smartphone, will display any image that you desire -- whether it's a preloaded Pop-I pattern design or a photo from the user's camera roll. On top of the image itself, the user can add doodles and stickers, Snapchat-style. The bags are still in the prototype stage but, if the buzz around the Engadget trailer is any indication, they can't arrive soon enough.

    Lovebox

    Flirting over the phone is all well and good but there's little room for romance in the era of dick pics. Enter the Lovebox. This WiFi-connected device allows you to send text message length love letters to your better half anywhere in the world. Whenever the Lovebox receives an epistle, the heart on its front cover will spin to alert you. Opening the top of the box reveals a small dot matrix embedded into a mirror which displays both your lover's missive and reflects your own face back to you. At $120, you can show your paramoure that love knows no bounds -- be they distance or price.

    Best maker-friendly technology

    XYZprinting da Vinci Nano

    Full-fledged 3D printers don't come cheap, but that's not the case for XYZprinting's da Vinci Nano. This portable machine costs only $230 and, despite its low cost, doesn't compromise on much. There's auto-calibration and auto-leveling, which should make it easy to deal with your PLA filament prints. It's also being pitched as a plug-and-play 3D printer, meaning you don't have to download any drivers to get it up-and-running with your Windows 10 PC.

    Lego Boost

    Lego creations are about to get way more fun. Priced at $160 per set, the new Lego Boost teaches your kids how to bring their building blocks to life with code. Thanks to a mix of sensors and motors, the Lego can be programmed with an app to follow different commands, like moving or rolling around depending on what you're building. There are five different models that can be built, including a cat and a guitar that make sounds. The Lego Boost will be available in August.

    Best PC

    LG Gram 14

    Who doesn't want an ultra-light PC with crazy long battery life? LG's Gram 14 clocks in at just 2.13 pounds and reportedly gets around 17 hours of battery life (at least, based on recent benchmarks). Even with its mostly plastic build, it's a stylish machine that will appeal to many.

    Samsung Chromebook Pro

    Of the two new Chromebooks that Samsung unveiled at CES, the more powerful Pro version is the most intriguing. As the first Chromebooks to come with the Google Play Store onboard, the new Samsung laptops already promise to be more useful than other Chrome OS devices. The Chromebook Pro uses an Intel Core M3 processor and promises 8 hours of better life, which should offer capable and long-lasting performance. It also has a touchscreen, making it all the better to use Android apps with, but Samsung also made this display stylus-friendly. The Chromebook Pro will recognize input from the included S Pen, which tucks away into an onboard slot, so you can scribble away to your heart's delight. To top it all off, this is one of the best-looking Chromebooks we've seen, making it a well-rounded option that's easy on the eyes, even if it's not likely to be as easy on your wallet

    Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

    We loved the past few Dell XPS 13 models, so it's no surprise we found a lot to like about the 2-in-1 convertible version of the laptop. It's sleek and well-built, has a great screen and, most importantly, you can fold it over for some serious binge watching.

    HP Sprout Pro G2

    This year's update to HP's unique Sprout all-in-one may have mostly been incremental, but the improvements make for a more powerful and useful device overall. The new quick 3D capture feature makes it really easy for users to scan real-world objects into the computer just by rotating them in front of the Sprout's computer, resulting in digital models that you can later manipulate with your hands. HP also created new software that adds functionality to the system, and the redesigned stylus now supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity for more precise drawings. The Sprout series also continues to be one-of-a-kind in the PC world since its original version debuted in 2014, and there's nothing out there that really offers as hands-on an experience for makers as it does.

    Best robot or drone

    PowerRay underwater fishing robot

    PowerRay is an underwater drone for fishing that's able to dive to around 100 feet. Equipped with sonar PowerRay can detect fish at distances of up to 120 feet beneath it and lure them in with a special fish attracting light. Should the day's potential catch (or supper) still prove to be elusive, PowerRay has a remote-controlled bait drop system that should do the trick. For the pilots up on deck, there's WiFi connectivity, and a real-time video feed of what's going on down the the deep blue below from the onboard 4K camera. For the real high-tech angler, that video feed can also be viewed in (and controlled by) VR goggles, too. Because why not?

    UVify Draco HD

    Ever watched drone racing and thought that looked like a lot of fun? It is, if you've got the skills and patience to figure out how to build one. That's a big barrier for many people, and it's something UVify wants to fix. The company's Draco racing drones are ready to fly, and come with easy flying modes so new pilots won't have such a steep learning curve. Should you take a few knocks while you're learning how to fly, no problem. Draco has replaceable parts that simply clip into place.

    Alarm.com

    Drones are designed to be put to work. Alarm.com is doing just that with a machine learning algorithm, called the Insights Engine, that works with monitors and sensors placed around your property. If the system identifies any unexpected events -- say, a break-in or a water leak -- it will deploy a swarm of autonomous UAVs built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Flight drone platform to investigate.

    Kuri

    If you mashed together Amazon's Alexa, a Roomba, and Pepper the robot, you'd end up with something a bit like Kuri. Kuri learns layout of your house -- even which room belongs to whom -- just like you smart vacuum cleaner. Kuri's cute eyes double as cameras for video and photos, meaning he or she (Kuri's gender is up to you) can learn his adopted family's faces, or act as the world's cutest security camera. A robot isn't a robot these days unless it hooks into the modern smart home, and Kuri has that covered too.
