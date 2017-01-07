Google Assistant hints at support for typing questions

It might be easier to start a search, too. There are references in the beta to "search gestures" that suggest you won't always have to tap the search bar to start asking. Instead, you'd swipe down from the home screen. That could be particularly important for very large phones and tablets, where it can be a pain to reach across the display.

Don't count on the relevant upgrades showing up all that quickly. Unused code frequently pops up in Google apps, and it can take months or more for those features to be ready for prime time if they aren't canned outright. Both additions are very logical, though, so it's doubtful that Google will keep you waiting for too long.