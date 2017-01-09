Showtime's 'Twin Peaks' revival will finally premiere in May

You can breathe easy now. Showtime might have missed its 2016 target for the Twin Peaks revival, but it's still full steam ahead for the series' creators. In fact, you won't have to wait that much longer for its premiere: the cult classic's new season will begin at 9PM on May 21, 2017. The two-episode premiere will be two-hours long, followed by 16 more hour-long episodes. If you have Showtime On Demand, though, you'll have access to episodes 1 to 4 from the start.
While the network hasn't released a lot of details about the revival, we at least know that it's a modern-day continuation from where the series left off. It's also bringing back most of the people involved in the first two seasons, including Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. David Lynch, who almost backed out due to budget constraints, is also back to direct all the episodes. Plus, he wrote the new season with series co-creator Mark Frost, so you don't have to worry about new players butchering your favorite show.