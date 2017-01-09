Showtime's 'Twin Peaks' revival will finally premiere in May

While the network hasn't released a lot of details about the revival, we at least know that it's a modern-day continuation from where the series left off. It's also bringing back most of the people involved in the first two seasons, including Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. David Lynch, who almost backed out due to budget constraints, is also back to direct all the episodes. Plus, he wrote the new season with series co-creator Mark Frost, so you don't have to worry about new players butchering your favorite show.