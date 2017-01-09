Watch the first trailer for the CBS All Access 'Good Wife' spinoff

The show picks up a year after the end of The Good Wife, and it focuses on Christine Baranski's character, Diane Lockhart. On the verge of retirement, she loses everything in a Ponzi scheme and is forced out of her own law firm. She joins up with Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at another firm, along with her god daughter, a young lawyer left disgraced by the financial scam.

Based on the trailer, it seems to hit many of the same beats as The Good Wife, and it's also getting some heavy-hitting cast members, like Delroy Lindo. As a big fan of the original series, I'm personally excited for this show, but it's unclear if it'll move the needle on CBS All Access subscribers.