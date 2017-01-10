ESPN brings Apple's handy single sign-on tool to its iOS apps

When it comes to streaming apps that are tied to a cable subscription, having to sign in repeatedly can become a bit of a chore. ESPN has updated its main app and WatchESPN with Apple's single sign-on feature so you only have to enter your cable log-in once and it gets populated across the sport network's software for any device connected to iCloud. While WatchESPN has had the ability to beam the action to your TV with Chromecast for a while now, that main ESPN app also gains the functionality with this new version.