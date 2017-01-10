Vizio gives its SmartCast phone app a more useful home screen

Vizio added a "Cast Apps" section, too, letting you launch Netflix, Hulu, Crackle and other Chromecast apps more quickly from your device. If you haven't installed, say, Hulu yet, choosing it in SmartCast now sends you straight to iTunes or Google Play, depending on your device. There's also "featured" section on the home screen with content recommendations, and for newbies, a curated "discover" area that shows top choices for subscription and regular content.

As before, you can cast to a Vizio TV from any Chromecast-enabled device, even if you don't use its app. That applies to both streaming video and music, assuming you own one of Vizio's SmartCast soundbars, too. The TVs are well-priced at $500 for a 50-inch 4K E-series version, or $1,000 for a 4K, 50-inch P-series. If Roku is more your thing than Chromecast, you may want to consider a TCL Roku model -- with built-in Dolby Vision, the P-series in that brand, coming later this year, also runs $500.